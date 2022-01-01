Waffles in New York
New York restaurants that serve waffles
HITW FiDi
15 Cliff Street, New York
|Hole in the Waffles
|$15.00
Fresh blueberry compote, mascarpone whipped cream, maple syrup, mint
|Waffles (2)
|$8.00
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Grainless Pancake / Waffle Mix
|$8.99
Friedman's
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Fried Chicken & Cheddar Waffle
|$27.00
Habanero honey.
Cove Lounge
325 Malcolm X Blvd, New York
|Fried Chicken & Red Velvet Waffle
|$21.95
Breaded Chicken with Red Velvet Waffles. Choice of Light or Dark Meat. Served with Balsamic Glaze and Strawberry Butter.
Jerrell’s BETR BRGR
117 6th Ave, New York
|Seasoned Waffle Fries
|$4.00
Crispy waffle fries seasoned to perfection!
SET-LES
127 Ludlow St, New York
|Cajun Waffle Fries
|$7.00
Friedman's - Chelsea Market
75 9th Avenue, new york city
|Fried Chicken & Cheddar Waffle
|$25.00
Habanero honey.
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Side of Cheddar Waffle
|$10.00
|Chicken & Cheddar Waffle
|$25.00
3 piece Fried with cheddar waffle, and a side of habanero honey
Harlem Public
3612 Broadway, New York
|Chicken and Waffles
|$13.00
Crispy Chicken Thigh over 2 Belgian Pearl Sugar Waffles. Served with Maple Syrup on the side. Add a side of Sausage Gravy for the ultimate pour-over experience that only Gods generally partake in. Be a God.
|Side Belgian Pearl Sugar Waffle
|$4.00
HITW Flatiron
37 W 24th St, New York
|Hole in the Waffles
|$15.00
Fresh blueberry compote, mascarpone whipped cream, maple syrup, mint
HITW Murray Hill
445 East 35th Street, Manhattan
|Hole in the Waffles
|$15.00
Fresh blueberry compote, mascarpone whipped cream, maple syrup, mint
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Buttermilk Waffle
|$12.00
Boris & Horton
195 Avenue A, New York
|Waffle
|$3.00
Organic oat flour, organic brown rice flour, unsalted smooth peanut
butter, grade "A" amber maple syrup, coconut milk.
HP at Northend
4300 Broadway, New York
|Side Belgian Pearl Sugar Waffle
|$4.00
|Chicken and Waffles
|$13.00
Crispy Chicken Thigh over 2 Belgian Pearl Sugar Waffles. Served with Maple Syrup on the side. Add a side of Sausage Gravy for the ultimate pour-over experience that only Gods generally partake in. Be a God.
|Chicken and Waffle Sando
|$16.00
Crispy fried thigh, Sunny Egg, Mike's Hot Honey and a Tobasco Drip on two Belgian Pearl Sugar Waffles. Served with Handcut Fries.
Red Rooster
310 Lenox Ave, New York
|Whole waffle
|$8.00
|Yep! Chicken & Waffle
|$18.00
fried chicken thigh, maple hot sauce
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|CHICKEN & WAFFLE
|$21.00
Served with sweet butter and syrup.
|WAFFLE FRIES
|$8.50
Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
797 3rd Ave, New York
|Waffle Fries
|$13.00
Friedman's
130 West 72nd, new york city
|Side Cheddar Waffle
|$14.00
|Fried Chicken & Cheddar Waffle
|$26.00
Habanero honey.
PURE GRIT BBQ
36 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Fried Waffle
|$6.50
Topped with powdered sugar, a side of maple butter, whipped cream, and chocolate sauce.
|Savory Waffle
|$5.00
Nice Matin
201 W 79th St, New York
|Vanilla Malt Waffle
|$16.00
whipped cream, mixed berries, vermont maple syrup
Coppelia
207 West 14th St, New York
|Waffles
|$8.00
375° Chicken 'n Fries
124 Ludlow Street, New York
|PB&J Chick 'n Waffle
|$15.00
Cheddar scallion, honey, grape jelly popcorn chicken, peanut satay mayo, and side of peanut butter
|Sweet Chili Chick 'n Waffle
|$15.00
Cheddar scallion, honey, sweet chili popcorn chicken, samurai sauce and sesame
|Plain Chick 'n Waffle
|$15.00
Plain Chick 'n Waffle (No Sauce)
Empire Diner
210 10th Ave, NEW YORK
|Fried Chicken & Waffle
|$34.00
|Chicken & Waffle Bkfst
|$26.00
nueske’s bacon, poached eggs, maple hot sauce
|Buttermilk Waffle
|$17.00
whipped crème fraîche, black cherries, macadamia nuts, vermont maple syrup
Friedmans - Columbia
1187 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Fried Chicken & Cheddar Waffle
|$23.00
Habanero honey.
Friend of a Farmer
77 Irving Place, New York
|WAFFLE
|$16.00
Cornbread waffle served with bananas and strawberries
Gracie Mews Diner
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Chicken and Waffles
|$22.05
|Belgian Waffle
|$13.65
|Side Waffle Fries
|$9.45
Melba's Restaurant
300 W 114th St, New York
|Eggnog Waffle
|$10.00
|Country Catfish & Eggnog Waffle
|$20.95
|(Wings)Chicken & Eggnog Waffle
|$21.95
New York Burger Co.
470 W 23rd StNew York, New York
|Waffle Fries
|$4.95
375° Chicken 'n Fries
649 9th Avenue, New York
|Plain Chick 'n Waffle
|$15.00
Plain Chick 'n Waffle (No Sauce)
|Buffalo-Honey Chick 'n Waffle
|$15.00
Cheddar scallion waffle, honey, buffalo honey popcorn chicken, and jalapeno ranch
|BBQ Chick 'n Waffle
|$15.00
Cheddar scallion, honey, bbq popcorn chicken and ranch
