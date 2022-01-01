Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

HITW FiDi

15 Cliff Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hole in the Waffles$15.00
Fresh blueberry compote, mascarpone whipped cream, maple syrup, mint
Waffles (2)$8.00
More about HITW FiDi
Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grainless Pancake / Waffle Mix$8.99
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Item pic

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken & Cheddar Waffle$27.00
Habanero honey.
More about Friedman's
Cove Lounge image

HAMBURGERS

Cove Lounge

325 Malcolm X Blvd, New York

Avg 3.5 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken & Red Velvet Waffle$21.95
Breaded Chicken with Red Velvet Waffles. Choice of Light or Dark Meat. Served with Balsamic Glaze and Strawberry Butter.
More about Cove Lounge
Seasoned Waffle Fries image

 

Jerrell’s BETR BRGR

117 6th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seasoned Waffle Fries$4.00
Crispy waffle fries seasoned to perfection!
More about Jerrell’s BETR BRGR
Cajun Waffle Fries image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SET-LES

127 Ludlow St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1358 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cajun Waffle Fries$7.00
More about SET-LES
Item pic

 

Friedman's - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken & Cheddar Waffle$25.00
Habanero honey.
More about Friedman's - Chelsea Market
Item pic

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Cheddar Waffle$10.00
Chicken & Cheddar Waffle$25.00
3 piece Fried with cheddar waffle, and a side of habanero honey
More about Friedmans West
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Harlem Public

3612 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.6 (241 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken and Waffles$13.00
Crispy Chicken Thigh over 2 Belgian Pearl Sugar Waffles. Served with Maple Syrup on the side. Add a side of Sausage Gravy for the ultimate pour-over experience that only Gods generally partake in. Be a God.
Side Belgian Pearl Sugar Waffle$4.00
More about Harlem Public
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

HITW Flatiron

37 W 24th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (268 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hole in the Waffles$15.00
Fresh blueberry compote, mascarpone whipped cream, maple syrup, mint
More about HITW Flatiron
Item pic

 

HITW Murray Hill

445 East 35th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hole in the Waffles$15.00
Fresh blueberry compote, mascarpone whipped cream, maple syrup, mint
More about HITW Murray Hill
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Waffle$12.00
More about Veselka
Consumer pic

 

Boris & Horton

195 Avenue A, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waffle$3.00
Organic oat flour, organic brown rice flour, unsalted smooth peanut
butter, grade "A" amber maple syrup, coconut milk.
More about Boris & Horton
Item pic

 

HP at Northend

4300 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Belgian Pearl Sugar Waffle$4.00
Chicken and Waffles$13.00
Crispy Chicken Thigh over 2 Belgian Pearl Sugar Waffles. Served with Maple Syrup on the side. Add a side of Sausage Gravy for the ultimate pour-over experience that only Gods generally partake in. Be a God.
Chicken and Waffle Sando$16.00
Crispy fried thigh, Sunny Egg, Mike's Hot Honey and a Tobasco Drip on two Belgian Pearl Sugar Waffles. Served with Handcut Fries.
More about HP at Northend
f2f510e9-5d25-43af-905d-41adab6a2950 image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Rooster

310 Lenox Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (10910 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Whole waffle$8.00
Yep! Chicken & Waffle$18.00
fried chicken thigh, maple hot sauce
More about Red Rooster
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN & WAFFLE$21.00
Served with sweet butter and syrup.
WAFFLE FRIES$8.50
WAFFLE FRIES$8.50
More about The Viand
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill

797 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (11550 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle Fries$13.00
More about Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
Item pic

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Cheddar Waffle$14.00
Fried Chicken & Cheddar Waffle$26.00
Habanero honey.
More about Friedman's
Consumer pic

 

PURE GRIT BBQ

36 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Waffle$6.50
Topped with powdered sugar, a side of maple butter, whipped cream, and chocolate sauce.
Savory Waffle$5.00
More about PURE GRIT BBQ
Nice Matin image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Nice Matin

201 W 79th St, New York

Avg 3.8 (992 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vanilla Malt Waffle$16.00
whipped cream, mixed berries, vermont maple syrup
More about Nice Matin
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coppelia

207 West 14th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Waffles$8.00
More about Coppelia
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

375° Chicken 'n Fries

124 Ludlow Street, New York

Avg 4 (329 reviews)
Takeout
PB&J Chick 'n Waffle$15.00
Cheddar scallion, honey, grape jelly popcorn chicken, peanut satay mayo, and side of peanut butter
Sweet Chili Chick 'n Waffle$15.00
Cheddar scallion, honey, sweet chili popcorn chicken, samurai sauce and sesame
Plain Chick 'n Waffle$15.00
Plain Chick 'n Waffle (No Sauce)
More about 375° Chicken 'n Fries
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Diner

210 10th Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.7 (423 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken & Waffle$34.00
Chicken & Waffle Bkfst$26.00
nueske’s bacon, poached eggs, maple hot sauce
Buttermilk Waffle$17.00
whipped crème fraîche, black cherries, macadamia nuts, vermont maple syrup
More about Empire Diner
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Friedmans - Columbia

1187 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken & Cheddar Waffle$23.00
Habanero honey.
More about Friedmans - Columbia
Item pic

 

Friend of a Farmer

77 Irving Place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
WAFFLE$16.00
Cornbread waffle served with bananas and strawberries
More about Friend of a Farmer
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken and Waffles$22.05
Belgian Waffle$13.65
Side Waffle Fries$9.45
More about Gracie Mews Diner
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Melba's Restaurant

300 W 114th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1491 reviews)
Takeout
Eggnog Waffle$10.00
Country Catfish & Eggnog Waffle$20.95
(Wings)Chicken & Eggnog Waffle$21.95
More about Melba's Restaurant
Item pic

 

EMILY

35 DOWNING STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seasoned Waffle Fries$7.00
seasoned waffle fries
More about EMILY
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Burger Co.

470 W 23rd StNew York, New York

Avg 4.2 (1766 reviews)
Waffle Fries$4.95
More about New York Burger Co.
4057687c-b296-4f49-9943-b521b017fd57 image

 

375° Chicken 'n Fries

649 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plain Chick 'n Waffle$15.00
Plain Chick 'n Waffle (No Sauce)
Buffalo-Honey Chick 'n Waffle$15.00
Cheddar scallion waffle, honey, buffalo honey popcorn chicken, and jalapeno ranch
BBQ Chick 'n Waffle$15.00
Cheddar scallion, honey, bbq popcorn chicken and ranch
More about 375° Chicken 'n Fries

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Custard

Eel

Kung Pao Chicken

Veggie Sandwiches

Fried Pickles

Tomato Salad

Pho

Rigatoni

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston