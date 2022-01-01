Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wonton soup in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve wonton soup

Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Wonton Soup$16.00
More about RedFarm
Item pic

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
WONTON SOUP$8.50
The best way to satisfy any Chinese food craving. Homemade chicken broth and steamed wontons.
More about KOSHER DELUXE
Item pic

 

Cafe China

59 W. 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Soup 原汤馄饨$9.00
More about Cafe China
West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Drop Wonton Soup$9.25
Wonton Soup$4.75
Subgum Wonton Soup$5.75
A Little Bit of everything chicken, beef, wontons and veggies
More about West Side Wok
Item pic

 

PLANTA Queen

15 W 27th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
WONTON SOUP*$9.25
Miso, Cilantro, Ginger, Sesame (Contains Gluten)
More about PLANTA Queen
Item pic

 

Hey Yuet

251 West 26th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
云吞汤 Wonton Soup$9.00
云吞汤面 Wonton Noodle Soup$13.00
More about Hey Yuet
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Wonton Soup$16.00
More about RedFarm
Item pic

NOODLES

Noodle Edition

18 w 45th street, New York

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Soup$5.00
More about Noodle Edition

