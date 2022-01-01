Wonton soup in New York
New York restaurants that serve wonton soup
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|WONTON SOUP
|$8.50
The best way to satisfy any Chinese food craving. Homemade chicken broth and steamed wontons.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
West Side Wok
691 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Egg Drop Wonton Soup
|$9.25
|Wonton Soup
|$4.75
|Subgum Wonton Soup
|$5.75
A Little Bit of everything chicken, beef, wontons and veggies
PLANTA Queen
15 W 27th Street, New York
|WONTON SOUP*
|$9.25
Miso, Cilantro, Ginger, Sesame (Contains Gluten)
Hey Yuet
251 West 26th Street, Manhattan
|云吞汤 Wonton Soup
|$9.00
|云吞汤面 Wonton Noodle Soup
|$13.00