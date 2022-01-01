Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve wontons

V2 Sweet and Spicy Veggie Wontons image

 

Yaso - Mercer St

289 Mercer St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
V2 Sweet and Spicy Veggie Wontons$6.99
Steamed wontons in a homemade spicy and sweet sauce
More about Yaso - Mercer St
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Wonton Soup$16.00
More about RedFarm
Item pic

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
WONTON SOUP$8.50
The best way to satisfy any Chinese food craving. Homemade chicken broth and steamed wontons.
WONTONS. (Fried * Steamed or Sautéed)$8.50
Six Chinese dumplings stuffed with ground beef.
Choose between fried, sautéed crispy golden on the outside and tender-juicy on the inside, or sealed and steamed.
More about KOSHER DELUXE
Item pic

 

Cafe China

59 W. 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Soup 原汤馄饨$9.00
More about Cafe China
West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Drop Wonton Soup$9.25
Fried Wontons$11.25
9 PCS
Wonton Soup$4.75
More about West Side Wok
Item pic

 

PLANTA Queen

15 W 27th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
WONTON SOUP*$9.25
Miso, Cilantro, Ginger, Sesame (Contains Gluten)
More about PLANTA Queen
Item pic

 

Hey Yuet

251 West 26th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
云吞汤 Wonton Soup$9.00
云吞汤面 Wonton Noodle Soup$13.00
Truffle Wonton 黑松露雲吞$5.75
More about Hey Yuet
Item pic

NOODLES

Han Dynasty

90 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (9450 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
-Wonton In Chicken Broth$11.95
More about Han Dynasty
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Wonton Soup$16.00
More about RedFarm
Vegetable Wonton in Chili Oil image

 

Spicy Moon West Village

68 W 3rd St 1st Floor Restaurant, New York

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Wonton in Chili Oil$9.95
Tasty veggie wontons in tasty Sichuan chili oil. Pro tip: You'll want to use the remaining sauce to flavor other items in your order.
More about Spicy Moon West Village
Wontons In Chili Oil image

DIM SUM

Uluh

152A 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wontons In Chili Oil$9.00
Light Spice
More about Uluh
Item pic

NOODLES

Noodle Edition

18 w 45th street, New York

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Soup$5.00
Tingly Wonton$7.00
More about Noodle Edition

