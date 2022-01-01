Wontons in New York
New York restaurants that serve wontons
Yaso - Mercer St
289 Mercer St, New York
|V2 Sweet and Spicy Veggie Wontons
|$6.99
Steamed wontons in a homemade spicy and sweet sauce
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|WONTON SOUP
|$8.50
The best way to satisfy any Chinese food craving. Homemade chicken broth and steamed wontons.
|WONTONS. (Fried * Steamed or Sautéed)
|$8.50
Six Chinese dumplings stuffed with ground beef.
Choose between fried, sautéed crispy golden on the outside and tender-juicy on the inside, or sealed and steamed.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
West Side Wok
691 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Egg Drop Wonton Soup
|$9.25
|Fried Wontons
|$11.25
9 PCS
|Wonton Soup
|$4.75
PLANTA Queen
15 W 27th Street, New York
|WONTON SOUP*
|$9.25
Miso, Cilantro, Ginger, Sesame (Contains Gluten)
Hey Yuet
251 West 26th Street, Manhattan
|云吞汤 Wonton Soup
|$9.00
|云吞汤面 Wonton Noodle Soup
|$13.00
|Truffle Wonton 黑松露雲吞
|$5.75
Spicy Moon West Village
68 W 3rd St 1st Floor Restaurant, New York
|Vegetable Wonton in Chili Oil
|$9.95
Tasty veggie wontons in tasty Sichuan chili oil. Pro tip: You'll want to use the remaining sauce to flavor other items in your order.