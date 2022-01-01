Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yellow curry in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve yellow curry

Thank You Come Again image

 

Thank You Come Again

601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7, NYC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Yellow Curry$15.00
More about Thank You Come Again
Item pic

 

TLK

58 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
YELLOW LEMONGRASS COCONUT CURRY (GF, V)$17.00
Choice of protein, with puffed tamaki rice, seasonal vegetables, pickled vegetable salad.
More about TLK
West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Yellow Thai Chicken Curry$24.45
Chicken, potato, onion, carrot and coconut milk in mild curry sauce. Spicy.
More about West Side Wok
Item pic

NOODLES

Tam Sang

331 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Yellow Curry
More about Tam Sang

