Yogurt parfaits in New York
New York restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich
355 GREENWICH ST, NEW YORK
|Yogurt Parfait
|$9.00
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Honey & Strawberries Yogurt Parfait
|$6.75
Greek yogurt with Orwasher granola, honey, and fresh strawberries.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
The Butcher's Daughter
19 Kenmare St, New York
|Coconut Yogurt Parfait
|$13.00
Coconut yoghurt, Maple Cherry Granola, Mixed Berries
Spring Cafe - NYC
14 West 4th Street, NY
|Yogurt Parfait
|$10.00
Yogurt, fruit, granola, drizzled with raw honey
ING Cafe
1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York
|Vanilla Yogurt Parfait
|$4.45
vanilla yogurt, lemon, honey
|Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$5.95
fruit compote, blueberries, granola
1 Penn Plaza
1 Penn Plaza, New York
|Yogurt Parfait
|$6.00
vanilla bean Greek yogurt, house made tropical granola with dried pineapple, cherries, apricots, toasted coconut flakes, honey (V), (GF)
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Certe Yogurt Parfait
|$5.25
Vanilla or Strawberry Yogurt, Granola, Fresh Fruit & Fruit Puree
Selina Chelsea
518 W 27th Street, New York
|Yogurt Parfait
|$12.00
granola, strawberries