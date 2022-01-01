Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yogurt parfaits in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

Item pic

 

Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich

355 GREENWICH ST, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Yogurt Parfait$9.00
More about Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich
Item pic

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey & Strawberries Yogurt Parfait$6.75
Greek yogurt with Orwasher granola, honey, and fresh strawberries.
More about Orwashers UWS
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

19 Kenmare St, New York

Avg 3.6 (1714 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Yogurt Parfait$13.00
Coconut yoghurt, Maple Cherry Granola, Mixed Berries
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe - NYC

14 West 4th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Yogurt Parfait$10.00
Yogurt, fruit, granola, drizzled with raw honey
More about Spring Cafe - NYC
Greek Yogurt Parfait image

 

ING Cafe

1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vanilla Yogurt Parfait$4.45
vanilla yogurt, lemon, honey
Greek Yogurt Parfait$5.95
fruit compote, blueberries, granola
More about ING Cafe
Item pic

 

1 Penn Plaza

1 Penn Plaza, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yogurt Parfait$6.00
vanilla bean Greek yogurt, house made tropical granola with dried pineapple, cherries, apricots, toasted coconut flakes, honey (V), (GF)
More about 1 Penn Plaza
Item pic

 

Marie Blachère

303 6th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
YOGURT PARFAIT$4.25
More about Marie Blachère
Certe Yogurt Parfait image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Certe Yogurt Parfait$5.25
Vanilla or Strawberry Yogurt, Granola, Fresh Fruit & Fruit Puree
More about Certe
Restaurant banner

 

Selina Chelsea

518 W 27th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Yogurt Parfait$12.00
granola, strawberries
More about Selina Chelsea

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Arugula Salad

Crab Cakes

Tuna Sandwiches

French Onion Soup

Donburi

Wontons

Avocado Salad

Custard

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston