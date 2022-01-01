East Harlem restaurants you'll love
East Harlem's top cuisines
Must-try East Harlem restaurants
Hot Jalapeño Restaurant
219 E 116th St, New York
|Popular items
|Guacamole y Chips
|$10.95
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.95
|Chorizo Taco
|$3.95
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|N-1 Pad Thai
|$13.95
Thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, tofu, bean sprout, and peanut in sweet tamarind sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|N-2 Pad See Ew
|$13.95
Flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli in sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|N-3 Pad Kee Mao
|$13.95
Flat rice noodle, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and string bean in spicy basil sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
SANDWICHES
Dear Mama - East Harlem
308 E 109th St, New York
|Popular items
|Sir Muffington
|$4.50
House-made Earl grey carrot cake muffin with chocolate chips, orange marmalade and a cinnamon crumble on top.
|Latte
|$5.50
Your choice of milk, lovingly aerated, with a double shot of espresso.
|The Caramel Latte
|$6.00
You asked for it, we made it. This caramel latte is next level. Our Wild Forest espresso from Devoción paired with our house-made Caramel come together for a sultry, smooth and luscious latte. We highly recommend oat milk. (This caramel contains dairy so unfortunately this drink is cannot be made vegan.)
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Pro Thai
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Pad See Ew
|$12.95
Broad noodles, Chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce. Gluten free.
|Green Curry
|$12.95
Hot and light sweet authentic Thai Green Curry sauce with eggplant, bamboo shoots, pineapple and basil leaves with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy. Gluten free.
|Drunken Noodle - Lunch Special
|$9.95
Broad noodles, chili, onion, bell pepper, egg and basil leaves. Spicy. Gluten free.
PIZZA • PASTA
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken Francese
|$17.00
Served over linguine in a white wine & lemon sauce.
|Chicken Parmigiana Platter
|$17.00
Served over linguine pomodoro.
|NEW YORK STYLE
|$13.00
The classic thin-crust New York style pizza
Cassava House
2270 1 avenue, New York
|Popular items
|FARMER'S FAVORITE
|$8.75
HAM,CHEESE,KALE,TOMATO,HOME SWEET AND SOUR SAUCE
|CROISSANT EGG SANDWHICH
|$6.25
HAM,TURKEY OR VEGETERIAN,EGG,CHEESE AND ARUGULA
|2 EGGS YOUR WAY
|$4.00
El Patio de Fela
2253 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK