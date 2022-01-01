East Harlem restaurants you'll love

East Harlem restaurants
Toast

East Harlem's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Thai
Juice & Smoothies
Latin American
Must-try East Harlem restaurants

Hot Jalapeño Restaurant image

 

Hot Jalapeño Restaurant

219 E 116th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (92 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole y Chips$10.95
Al Pastor Taco$3.95
Chorizo Taco$3.95
Malii Thai (East Harlem) image

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
N-1 Pad Thai$13.95
Thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, tofu, bean sprout, and peanut in sweet tamarind sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
N-2 Pad See Ew$13.95
Flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli in sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
N-3 Pad Kee Mao$13.95
Flat rice noodle, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and string bean in spicy basil sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Dear Mama - East Harlem image

SANDWICHES

Dear Mama - East Harlem

308 E 109th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (1237 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sir Muffington$4.50
House-made Earl grey carrot cake muffin with chocolate chips, orange marmalade and a cinnamon crumble on top.
Latte$5.50
Your choice of milk, lovingly aerated, with a double shot of espresso.
The Caramel Latte$6.00
You asked for it, we made it. This caramel latte is next level. Our Wild Forest espresso from Devoción paired with our house-made Caramel come together for a sultry, smooth and luscious latte. We highly recommend oat milk. (This caramel contains dairy so unfortunately this drink is cannot be made vegan.)
Pro Thai image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pad See Ew$12.95
Broad noodles, Chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce. Gluten free.
Green Curry$12.95
Hot and light sweet authentic Thai Green Curry sauce with eggplant, bamboo shoots, pineapple and basil leaves with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy. Gluten free.
Drunken Noodle - Lunch Special$9.95
Broad noodles, chili, onion, bell pepper, egg and basil leaves. Spicy. Gluten free.
Lexington Pizza Parlour image

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Francese$17.00
Served over linguine in a white wine & lemon sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana Platter$17.00
Served over linguine pomodoro.
NEW YORK STYLE$13.00
The classic thin-crust New York style pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Cassava House

2270 1 avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
FARMER'S FAVORITE$8.75
HAM,CHEESE,KALE,TOMATO,HOME SWEET AND SOUR SAUCE
CROISSANT EGG SANDWHICH$6.25
HAM,TURKEY OR VEGETERIAN,EGG,CHEESE AND ARUGULA
2 EGGS YOUR WAY$4.00
Restaurant banner

 

El Patio de Fela

2253 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in East Harlem

Croissants

Pad See

Thai Tea

Pad Thai

