Curry in East Harlem

East Harlem restaurants
East Harlem restaurants that serve curry

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
C-6 Chicken Massamun Curry$16.95
Made traditional style - slow cooked chicken thigh, potato, onion, and peanut. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
C-3 Panang Curry$13.95
String bean, carrot, bell pepper, and lime leaf in Panang curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
R-5 Green Curry Fried Rice$13.95
Egg, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, basil, and green curry paste. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Panang Curry$13.95
Smooth and creamy Thai Red Curry sauce with pineapple, kaffir lime leaves, string beans with a coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy. Gluten free.
Massaman Curry$13.95
Pearl onion, peanut, lotus seeds and grilled potatoes with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy. Gluten free.
Green Curry - Lunch Special$10.95
Hot and light sweet authentic Thai Green Curry sauce with eggplant, bamboo shoots, pineapple and basil leaves with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy. Gluten free.
