Curry in East Harlem
East Harlem restaurants that serve curry
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|C-6 Chicken Massamun Curry
|$16.95
Made traditional style - slow cooked chicken thigh, potato, onion, and peanut. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|C-3 Panang Curry
|$13.95
String bean, carrot, bell pepper, and lime leaf in Panang curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|R-5 Green Curry Fried Rice
|$13.95
Egg, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, basil, and green curry paste. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Pro Thai
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Pro Thai
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Panang Curry
|$13.95
Smooth and creamy Thai Red Curry sauce with pineapple, kaffir lime leaves, string beans with a coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy. Gluten free.
|Massaman Curry
|$13.95
Pearl onion, peanut, lotus seeds and grilled potatoes with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy. Gluten free.
|Green Curry - Lunch Special
|$10.95
Hot and light sweet authentic Thai Green Curry sauce with eggplant, bamboo shoots, pineapple and basil leaves with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy. Gluten free.