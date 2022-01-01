Thai tea in East Harlem

East Harlem restaurants that serve thai tea

Malii Thai (East Harlem) image

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Iced Tea$4.00
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Thai Ice Tea image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Ice Tea$3.50
More about Pro Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in East Harlem

Croissants

Pad See

Pad Thai

