Thai tea in East Harlem

East Harlem restaurants that serve thai tea
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
Avg 4.6
(1473 reviews)
Thai Iced Tea
$4.00
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Pro Thai
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
Avg 4.1
(238 reviews)
Thai Ice Tea
$3.50
More about Pro Thai
