East Village breakfast spots you'll love

Ruby's Cafe image

 

Ruby's Cafe

198 East 11th Street, New York


Takeout
Popular items
Classic Cheeseburger$14.50
Two Premium 3oz Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, American Cheese & Special Sauce On A Potato Bun.
Fried Chicken Burger$14.50
Buttermilk Marinated Chicken, Spicy Mayo, Pickles & Coleslaw On A Sesame Bun.
Chicken Avocado$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Avo, Baby Kale, Spinach, Apple, Candied Walnuts, Hemp Seeds, Creamy Lemon Pepper Dressing.

Veselka image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stuffed Cabbage$15.00
Choice of meat or meatless stuffed-cabbage. Choice of mushroom or tomatoes gravy.

Classic Pierogi$8.00
Ukrainian-style dumplings, handmade daily in our kitchen, served boiled or fried with sautéed onions & sour cream.
Potato Pancake Plate$15.00
Three potato pancakes with sour cream and applesauce

Little Rebel image

 

Little Rebel

219 2nd Ave, New York


TakeoutDigital Dine-In

Restaurant banner

 

Calexico - East Village

99 Second Ave, New York


Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Bowl$14.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.
Chips & Salsa$5.00
House-made tortilla chips with red and green salsas.
Chips & Guacamole$11.00
House-made tortilla chips with fresh daily made guacamole


