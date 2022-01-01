East Village breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in East Village
More about Ruby's Cafe
Ruby's Cafe
198 East 11th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$14.50
Two Premium 3oz Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, American Cheese & Special Sauce On A Potato Bun.
|Fried Chicken Burger
|$14.50
Buttermilk Marinated Chicken, Spicy Mayo, Pickles & Coleslaw On A Sesame Bun.
|Chicken Avocado
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Avo, Baby Kale, Spinach, Apple, Candied Walnuts, Hemp Seeds, Creamy Lemon Pepper Dressing.
More about Veselka
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Popular items
|Stuffed Cabbage
|$15.00
Choice of meat or meatless stuffed-cabbage. Choice of mushroom or tomatoes gravy.
.
|Classic Pierogi
|$8.00
Ukrainian-style dumplings, handmade daily in our kitchen, served boiled or fried with sautéed onions & sour cream.
|Potato Pancake Plate
|$15.00
Three potato pancakes with sour cream and applesauce
More about Calexico - East Village
Calexico - East Village
99 Second Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Shrimp Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
House-made tortilla chips with red and green salsas.
|Chips & Guacamole
|$11.00
House-made tortilla chips with fresh daily made guacamole