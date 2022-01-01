East Village Chinese restaurants you'll love
More about Mala Project
Mala Project
41 West 46th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Mala Dry Pot
Mala Project specialty. Great to share or enjoyed by one. Our Mala sauce, is made with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines elevated with an abundance of chili peppers resulting in an exciting and complex flavor profile. Simply select your spice level and favorite ingredients to be wok-fried along with the Mala sauce over high heat and enjoy! For a hearty meal we recommend 5 ingredients per person.
|For One or to Share!
|For One or to Share!
More about Han Dynasty
NOODLES
Han Dynasty
90 3rd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|-Scallion Pancake
|$6.95
Not Spicy. Scallion pancake cut into eight pieces. Served w/ ginger soy sauce.
|-Dan Dan Noodle
|$10.95
Spicy. Flour noodle tossed with house-made chili oil, sweet soy sauce, sesame paste, scallions & minced pork.
|-Spring Roll
|$4.95
Not Spicy. Served with duck sauce and spicy mustard packets.
More about Uluh
DIM SUM
Uluh
152A 2nd Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Wontons In Chili Oil
|$9.00
Light Spice
|General Tso's Chicken
|$16.00
Light Spice
|Boneless Pork Trotters
|$32.00
Light Spice