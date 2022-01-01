East Village Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in East Village
St. Marks (Plant Based) Comedy Club
12 Saint Marks Place, New York
|Popular items
|Avocado Fry Taco (1)
|$6.99
Breaded avocado fries in a loaded warm corn tortilla taco!
|Carne Molida Quesadillas
|$14.99
Beyond meat seasoned ground beef in loaded whole wheat quesadillas!
|Garlic Kale Burrito
|$12.99
Garlicky kale, Mexican rice, Colombian beans, cheese, guacamole, vspot salsa & crema in a toasted whole wheat burrito
VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
12 saint marks pl, New york
|Popular items
|Nachos Supreme w/ Molida
|$15.00
Crispy unique tri-flavor tortilla chips topped with our Beyondmeat ground molida, fresh guacamole, Colombian beans, melted cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream & our mild spiced salsa roja. No Gluten Free
|Philly Mushroom & Cheese
|$5.00
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, peppers, vegan cheese and shredded seasoned seitan; served with our zesty mayo.
|Colombian seasoned Potato
|$5.00
Colombian seasoned potato, onion, corn, & seasoned Latin season; served w/ guacamole.