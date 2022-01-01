East Village ramen spots you'll love
More about Marufuku Ramen - NY
RAMEN
Marufuku Ramen - NY
92 2nd Ave, New York
|Hakata Tonkotsu DX
|$19.50
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Regular toppings (chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts) and buta kakuni (braised thick pork belly), corn, and nori seaweed. Consuming seaweed can expose you to chemicals including cadmium and lead, which are known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects of other reproductive harm.
|Vegetable Ramen
|$16.00
Creamy vegetable broth with spinach noodles ,Tofu mizuna green, cherry tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, red onion, kaiware sprout, seasoned soft boiled egg. topped with sesame seeds.
|KAE-DAMA-Extra Noodle
|$1.50
KAE-DAMA is an authentic Hakata-style way of refilling noodles. A hot, fresh boiled noodles are served in your remaining soup. PLEASE ORDER A KAE-DAMA BEFORE YOU FINISH YOUR FIRST SERVING. NO EXTRA BROTH IS SERVED SO PLEASE SAVE YOUR SOUP!
More about Strings Ramen
SALADS • RAMEN
Strings Ramen
188 2nd Ave, New York
|Shoyu Vegetarian
|$10.95
Seaweed broth. Served with Bean Sprout, Menma, Wood Ear Mushroom, Corn, Pickled Ginger, Nori and Scallions
|Hell Ramen
|$14.95
Seaweed Broth w. Bonito Soy Sauce Mixed w. Spicy Hell Sauce. Served w.Wood Ear Mushroom, Bean Sprouts, Spicy Clam and Pork, Spicy Radish, Pork Skin, Scallions. Vegetarian option available.
|Miso Kuro Buta Pork
|$14.95
Trio miso with organic chicken and turkey bone broth. Served with bean sprouts, corn, bamboo, scallions and nori.
More about GORIN Ramen
GORIN Ramen
351 East 14th Street, New York
|Spicy Miso Ramen
|$19.00
Dashi-Chicken broth, wavy thin noodle, Aburi pork Chachu, onion, corn, Nori - Japanese dry flat seaweed with Japanese miso tare and garlic spicy source.
|Spicy Karaka
|$19.00
Dashi-chicken broth, wavy thin noodle, topped with homemade spicy oil, chicken karaage, pork chashu, scallion, hosaki-bamboo shoot. Soy sauce-based soup, homemade spicy garlic oil, and fried chicken go perfectly together. Enjoy the delicate taste in a bold combination.
|Classic Gorin
|$18.00
Dashi-chicken broth, wavy thin noodle, topped with aburi pork chashu, red onion, radish sprout, hosaki-bamboo shoot, truffle paste This ramen is made of clear, light soup and noodles with a strong wheat flavor. A ramen that mixes the ingredients in an exquisite balance that allows you to enjoy the characteristics of the ingredients to the fullest.