Burritos in East Village
East Village restaurants that serve burritos
More about St. Marks (Plant Based) Comedy Club
St. Marks (Plant Based) Comedy Club
12 Saint Marks Place, New York
|Garlic Kale Burrito
|$12.99
Garlicky kale, Mexican rice, Colombian beans, cheese, guacamole, vspot salsa & crema in a toasted whole wheat burrito
|SPICY Chicharron Burrito
|$14.99
Crispy chicharron with salsa verde in a loaded burrito!
More about VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
12 saint marks pl, New york
|Vspot Molida Burrito *SPECIAL PRICE*
|$10.00
Seasoned BeyondMeat ground beef, Colombian beans, guacamole, Mexican yellow rice, vegan cheddar, sour cream, salsa roja, pico de gallo in a toasted whole wheat wrap. Make it in a bowl for Gluten Free option
|Crispy Chicken Burrito
|$16.00
Breaded Beyond Chk'n Nuggets chopped in a toasted whole wheat burrito stuffed with Mexican yellow rice, Colombian red beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar, salsa & sour cream