Burritos in East Village

Garlic Kale Burrito image

 

St. Marks (Plant Based) Comedy Club

12 Saint Marks Place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Kale Burrito$12.99
Garlicky kale, Mexican rice, Colombian beans, cheese, guacamole, vspot salsa & crema in a toasted whole wheat burrito
SPICY Chicharron Burrito$14.99
Crispy chicharron with salsa verde in a loaded burrito!
More about St. Marks (Plant Based) Comedy Club
Vspot Molida Burrito image

 

VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies

12 saint marks pl, New york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vspot Molida Burrito *SPECIAL PRICE*$10.00
Seasoned BeyondMeat ground beef, Colombian beans, guacamole, Mexican yellow rice, vegan cheddar, sour cream, salsa roja, pico de gallo in a toasted whole wheat wrap. Make it in a bowl for Gluten Free option
Crispy Chicken Burrito$16.00
Breaded Beyond Chk'n Nuggets chopped in a toasted whole wheat burrito stuffed with Mexican yellow rice, Colombian red beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar, salsa & sour cream
More about VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
Restaurant banner

 

Calexico - East Village

99 Second Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cali-Style Bean Burrito$13.00
Black beans, guacamole, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, special sauce, and chili-cilantro fries (no rice).
More about Calexico - East Village

