Cake in East Village
East Village restaurants that serve cake
Mala Project
41 West 46th Street, New York
|Castella Cake with Red Bean
|$7.00
Soft Honey Sponge Cake Cut Into 4 Rectangular Pieces Topped With a Sweetened Red Bean Paste
Ruby's Cafe
198 East 11th Street, New York
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake (Gluten Free), Vanilla Ice Cream.
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Apple Crumb Cake
|$7.00
|Cheese Cake
|$7.00
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00