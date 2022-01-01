Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in East Village

Go
East Village restaurants
Toast

East Village restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Mala Project

41 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Castella Cake with Red Bean$7.00
Soft Honey Sponge Cake Cut Into 4 Rectangular Pieces Topped With a Sweetened Red Bean Paste
More about Mala Project
Item pic

 

Ruby's Cafe

198 East 11th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$9.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake (Gluten Free), Vanilla Ice Cream.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Crumb Cake$7.00
Cheese Cake$7.00
Carrot Cake$7.00
More about Veselka
Uluh image

DIM SUM

Uluh

152A 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Uluh Black Truffle & Shrimp Rice Cake$32.00
Sweet
More about Uluh

Browse other tasty dishes in East Village

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Reuben

Fried Dumplings

Tuna Rolls

Steamed Dumplings

French Fries

Map

More near East Village to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Nolita

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Theater District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Harlem

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Morningside Heights

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston