Chocolate cake in East Village
East Village restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Ruby's Cafe - East Village
198 East 11th Street, New York
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.50
Flourless Valrhona chocolate cake with Tahitian Vanilla Ice Cream
COOKIES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM
Milk Bar - EV
251 E 13th St, New York
|CAKE 6" Chocolate B'day
|$62.00
The classic Birthday Cake, but make it chocolate. Decadent chocolate cake plus chocolate chips, layered with creamy Birthday frosting, crunchy Birthday crumbs, and rainbow sprinkles.
Serves 6-8 people.