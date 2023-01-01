Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in East Village

East Village restaurants
East Village restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Ruby's Cafe - East Village

198 East 11th Street, New York

Takeout
Chocolate Cake$9.50
Flourless Valrhona chocolate cake with Tahitian Vanilla Ice Cream
More about Ruby's Cafe - East Village
COOKIES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Milk Bar - EV

251 E 13th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (965 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CAKE 6" Chocolate B'day$62.00
The classic Birthday Cake, but make it chocolate. Decadent chocolate cake plus chocolate chips, layered with creamy Birthday frosting, crunchy Birthday crumbs, and rainbow sprinkles.
Serves 6-8 people.
More about Milk Bar - EV

