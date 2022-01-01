Egg sandwiches in East Village
East Village restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Ruby's Cafe
198 East 11th Street, New York
|Egg Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried Egg, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Spicy Relish & A Hash Brown On A Sesame Bun.
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Veselka's Special Fried Egg Sandwich
|$10.00
Grilled smoked ham, gruyere, and arugula on a whole wheat brioche bun
|Fried Egg with the Works Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled smoked ham, red pepper, onion, baby spinach, gruyere on a whole wheat brioche bun