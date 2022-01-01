Egg sandwiches in East Village

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

East Village restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Item pic

 

Ruby's Cafe

198 East 11th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$13.00
Fried Egg, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Spicy Relish & A Hash Brown On A Sesame Bun.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Veselka's Special Fried Egg Sandwich$10.00
Grilled smoked ham, gruyere, and arugula on a whole wheat brioche bun
Fried Egg with the Works Sandwich$12.00
Grilled smoked ham, red pepper, onion, baby spinach, gruyere on a whole wheat brioche bun
More about Veselka

