Fried dumplings in East Village

East Village restaurants
East Village restaurants that serve fried dumplings

Mala Project - 46th st

41 West 46th Street, New York

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Dumplings (Pan-Fried)$8.00
Handmade Spinach Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed With Fresh Chives, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Five Spice Firm Tofus, and Glass Noodle. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
Pork Dumplings (Pan-Fried)$8.00
Handmade Purple Yam Dumpling Wrap, Stuffed with Juicy Pork and Chinese Cabbage. 6 Pieces With Soy Sauce and Vinegar on the Side
More about Mala Project - 46th st
Han Dynasty - East Village

90 3rd Ave, New York

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
-Chicken Fried Dumplings$9.95
More about Han Dynasty - East Village
Uluh

152A 2nd Avenue, New York

TakeoutDelivery
Pan Fried Pork Dumplings (5)$12.00
More about Uluh

