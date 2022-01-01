Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in East Village

East Village restaurants
East Village restaurants that serve fritters

Item pic

 

Mala Project - 46th st

41 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seaweed Fish Fritters$16.00
Crispy Fried Fish in a Seaweed Batter, Tender and Juicy Interior
More about Mala Project - 46th st
Ruby's Cafe image

 

Ruby's Cafe - East Village

198 East 11th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Avocado$16.00
Grilled Shrimp, Cherry Tomatoes, Watermelon Radish, Snow Peas, Bibb Lettuce, Arugula, Chives, Mustard Cider Vinaigrette.
Brussels Sprouts$7.50
Crispy Brussels Sprouts Tossed With Salsa Verde.
Chicken Avocado$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Avo, Baby Kale, Spinach, Apple, Candied Walnuts, Hemp Seeds, Creamy Lemon Pepper Dressing.
More about Ruby's Cafe - East Village

