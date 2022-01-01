Gyoza in
East Village
/
New York
/
East Village
/
Gyoza
East Village restaurants that serve gyoza
RAMEN
Marufuku Ramen - NY
92 2nd Ave, New York
Avg 4.5
(15 reviews)
**Gyoza 7pc**
$7.00
Pan-fried pot stickers
More about Marufuku Ramen - NY
SALADS • RAMEN
Strings Ramen
188 2nd Ave, New York
Avg 4.5
(65 reviews)
Chicken Gyoza
$7.95
Pork Gyoza
$7.95
More about Strings Ramen
