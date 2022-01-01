Gyoza in East Village

Go
East Village restaurants
Toast

East Village restaurants that serve gyoza

**Gyoza 7pc** image

RAMEN

Marufuku Ramen - NY

92 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
**Gyoza 7pc**$7.00
Pan-fried pot stickers
More about Marufuku Ramen - NY
Chicken Gyoza image

SALADS • RAMEN

Strings Ramen

188 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Gyoza$7.95
Pork Gyoza$7.95
More about Strings Ramen

Browse other tasty dishes in East Village

Dumplings

Wontons

Burritos

Tacos

Rice Bowls

Mac And Cheese

Fried Rice

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near East Village to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Nolita

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Theater District

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Morningside Heights

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East Harlem

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston