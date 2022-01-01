Mac and cheese in East Village
Bobwhite Counter
94 Avenue C, New York
|Mac 'n Cheese
|$4.29
Baked Mac 'n Cheese with Cavatappi Pasta.
Raclette NYC
511 E 12th St, New York
|Mornay Mac N Cheese
|$16.00
Ditalini pasta, baked with Raclette's signature mornay sauce, with gruyere, cheddar, and parmesan cheese, topped with panko bread crumbs
|Lobster Mac 'N Cheese
|$23.00
Lobster with ditalini pasta, baked with Raclette's signature mornay sauce and bisque, with gruyere, cheddar, and parmesan cheese, topped with panko bread crumbs