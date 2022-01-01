Mac and cheese in East Village

Toast

East Village restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Mac 'n Cheese image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bobwhite Counter

94 Avenue C, New York

Avg 4.6 (4153 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mac 'n Cheese$4.29
Baked Mac 'n Cheese with Cavatappi Pasta.
More about Bobwhite Counter
Mornay Mac N Cheese image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • RACLETTE

Raclette NYC

511 E 12th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1827 reviews)
Takeout
Mornay Mac N Cheese$16.00
Ditalini pasta, baked with Raclette's signature mornay sauce, with gruyere, cheddar, and parmesan cheese, topped with panko bread crumbs
Lobster Mac 'N Cheese$23.00
Lobster with ditalini pasta, baked with Raclette's signature mornay sauce and bisque, with gruyere, cheddar, and parmesan cheese, topped with panko bread crumbs
More about Raclette NYC

