Wontons in East Village

East Village restaurants that serve wontons

-Pork Wontons in Chili Oil image

NOODLES

Han Dynasty

90 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (9450 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
-Pork Wontons in Chili Oil$9.95
Spicy. Steamed pork wontons in chili sauce with black vinegar, topped with scallions.
Wontons In Chili Oil image

DIM SUM

Uluh

152A 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wontons In Chili Oil$9.00
Light Spice
