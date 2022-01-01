Wontons in
East Village
/
New York
/
East Village
/
Wontons
East Village restaurants that serve wontons
NOODLES
Han Dynasty
90 3rd Ave, New York
Avg 4.5
(9450 reviews)
-Pork Wontons in Chili Oil
$9.95
Spicy. Steamed pork wontons in chili sauce with black vinegar, topped with scallions.
More about Han Dynasty
DIM SUM
Uluh
152A 2nd Avenue, New York
Avg 4.5
(1198 reviews)
Wontons In Chili Oil
$9.00
Light Spice
More about Uluh
Browse other tasty dishes in East Village
Tacos
Crispy Chicken
Dumplings
Fried Rice
Crispy Tacos
Burritos
Chili
Rice Bowls
More near East Village to explore
Midtown West
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
West Village
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Chelsea
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Harlem
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Nolita
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Theater District
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Morningside Heights
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
East Harlem
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Little Italy
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(32 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston