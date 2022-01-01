Financial District restaurants you'll love
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi & Co
67 Nassau Street, New York
|4 Mixed Roll Box ( 2 Premium Roll + 2 Basic Roll)
|$26.95
You can mix match with Premium roll and Basic Roll. Choose 4 different roll + Choice of Salad
|Make Your Own Sushi / Roll Mix Box
|$21.00
Save $2. Choice of 1 Roll + 4 Nigiri Sushi + Choice of Salad
|Steamed PORK Dumpling
|$8.95
Steamed Pork Dumpling ....it comes with 5 big pieces and home made dumpling sauce
Toro Loco NYC
15 Stone Street -, NY
|Pescado Tacos
|$17.00
adobo mahi mahi, lettuce, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$16.00
steak, red onion, cilantra, guacamole, radish
|Burrito Loco
|$17.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad
Blue Park Kitchen
70 Pine Street, New York
|Soft Boiled Egg & Alfy Oil (GF)
|$12.50
White beans, Baby greens, Lemon vinaigrette, Avocado smash, Soft boiled egg, Grilled summer squash, Alfy Oil, Feta, Crunchy Seeds
|Blackened Chicken & Fennel Slaw (GF)
|$14.20
Herbed Brown Rice, Baby Greens, Lemon Vinaigrette, White Bean Hummus, Roasted Cauliflower, Blackened Chicken, Fennel Slaw
|Aloo Tikki & Toasted Chickpeas (GF)
|$13.25
Red Quinoa, Baby Greens, Cucumber Raita, Lemon Vinaigrette, Mixed Mushrooms, Aloo Tikki, Toasted Chickpeas
Go! Go! Curry!
12 John Street, New York City
|Tonkatsu Sauce
|$0.50
Sweet Japanese Barbecue Sauce. A Go! Go! Curry! Exclusive!
|App- Shrimp Tempura (2pc)
|$5.95
Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce.
|Pork Katsu Curry
|$17.45
Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Westville Wall Street
110 Wall Street, New York
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
|Arugula Parm
|$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
Crown Shy
70 Pine Street, New York
|Pull-Apart Olive Bread
|$11.00
House-made pull-apart olive bread is our take on the classic Parker House Roll. Layers of dough are individually filled and layered with a savory olive filling. Each loaf is topped with Kalamata olive-brown butter crumble and freshly zested lemon.
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs
|Citrus-Marinated Chicken
|$43.00
Half of a Green Circle chicken is grilled and presented with cilantro, thinly shaved watermelon radish and jalapeno. Served with house-made hot sauce. **Spicy**
Contains: Dairy, Meat
|Cauliflower
|$18.00
with Parmesan & Sherry. Parmesan-poached cauliflower florets are battered, fried and glazed with sherry vinegar and parmesan reduction. The cauliflower is topped with a cauliflower cous-cous, lime, and togarashi. Definitely a crowd-pleaser.
Contains: Dairy
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Lazzaro
110 Trinity Place, New York
|Hawaiian Slice
|$5.50
Ham & Pineapple
|#5 The Favorite
|$8.00
Fried Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, with Chipotle Mayo Served on a Brioche Bun
|Half Chicken & Side
|$13.00
CATERING
70 Pine Street, New York
|LARGE Catering Package
Serves 30-33 people
|Individual Trays, Sauces, Dips & Cookies
155 William St
155 William St, New York
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sophie's Cuban
76 fulton st, new york
|Baked Chicken
|$12.99
A delicious leg and thigh seasoned to perfection.
SALADS
Peaches Low Country Kitchen
52 Fulton Street, New York
|The L'il Peach Kids Meal
|$7.95
for kids 8 and under
2 crispy juicy chicken tenders, small mac & cheese, apple juice