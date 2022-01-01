Financial District restaurants you'll love

Financial District restaurants
Toast

Financial District's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Southern
Latin American
Must-try Financial District restaurants

Sushi & Co image

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi & Co

67 Nassau Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4 Mixed Roll Box ( 2 Premium Roll + 2 Basic Roll)$26.95
You can mix match with Premium roll and Basic Roll. Choose 4 different roll + Choice of Salad
Make Your Own Sushi / Roll Mix Box$21.00
Save $2. Choice of 1 Roll + 4 Nigiri Sushi + Choice of Salad
Steamed PORK Dumpling$8.95
Steamed Pork Dumpling ....it comes with 5 big pieces and home made dumpling sauce
More about Sushi & Co
Toro Loco NYC image

 

Toro Loco NYC

15 Stone Street -, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pescado Tacos$17.00
adobo mahi mahi, lettuce, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream
Carne Asada Tacos$16.00
steak, red onion, cilantra, guacamole, radish
Burrito Loco$17.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad
More about Toro Loco NYC
Blue Park Kitchen image

 

Blue Park Kitchen

70 Pine Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (157 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Soft Boiled Egg & Alfy Oil (GF)$12.50
White beans, Baby greens, Lemon vinaigrette, Avocado smash, Soft boiled egg, Grilled summer squash, Alfy Oil, Feta, Crunchy Seeds
Blackened Chicken & Fennel Slaw (GF)$14.20
Herbed Brown Rice, Baby Greens, Lemon Vinaigrette, White Bean Hummus, Roasted Cauliflower, Blackened Chicken, Fennel Slaw
Aloo Tikki & Toasted Chickpeas (GF)$13.25
Red Quinoa, Baby Greens, Cucumber Raita, Lemon Vinaigrette, Mixed Mushrooms, Aloo Tikki, Toasted Chickpeas
More about Blue Park Kitchen
Go! Go! Curry! image

 

Go! Go! Curry!

12 John Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tonkatsu Sauce$0.50
Sweet Japanese Barbecue Sauce. A Go! Go! Curry! Exclusive!
App- Shrimp Tempura (2pc)$5.95
Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce.
Pork Katsu Curry$17.45
Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Westville Wall Street image

 

Westville Wall Street

110 Wall Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
More about Westville Wall Street
Crown Shy image

 

Crown Shy

70 Pine Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (2919 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pull-Apart Olive Bread$11.00
House-made pull-apart olive bread is our take on the classic Parker House Roll. Layers of dough are individually filled and layered with a savory olive filling. Each loaf is topped with Kalamata olive-brown butter crumble and freshly zested lemon.
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs
Citrus-Marinated Chicken$43.00
Half of a Green Circle chicken is grilled and presented with cilantro, thinly shaved watermelon radish and jalapeno. Served with house-made hot sauce. **Spicy**
Contains: Dairy, Meat
Cauliflower$18.00
with Parmesan & Sherry. Parmesan-poached cauliflower florets are battered, fried and glazed with sherry vinegar and parmesan reduction. The cauliflower is topped with a cauliflower cous-cous, lime, and togarashi. Definitely a crowd-pleaser.
Contains: Dairy
More about Crown Shy
Lazzaro image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Lazzaro

110 Trinity Place, New York

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hawaiian Slice$5.50
Ham & Pineapple
#5 The Favorite$8.00
Fried Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, with Chipotle Mayo Served on a Brioche Bun
Half Chicken & Side$13.00
More about Lazzaro
CATERING image

 

CATERING

70 Pine Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LARGE Catering Package
Serves 30-33 people
Individual Trays, Sauces, Dips & Cookies
More about CATERING
155 William St image

 

155 William St

155 William St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 155 William St
Sophie's Cuban image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sophie's Cuban

76 fulton st, new york

Avg 4.1 (1184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Chicken$12.99
A delicious leg and thigh seasoned to perfection.
More about Sophie's Cuban
Peaches Low Country Kitchen image

SALADS

Peaches Low Country Kitchen

52 Fulton Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The L'il Peach Kids Meal$7.95
for kids 8 and under
2 crispy juicy chicken tenders, small mac & cheese, apple juice
More about Peaches Low Country Kitchen
Broadstone image

 

Broadstone

88 Broad Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Broadstone
