Financial District bars & lounges you'll love

Toro Loco NYC image

 

Toro Loco NYC

15 Stone Street -, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pescado Tacos$17.00
adobo mahi mahi, lettuce, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream
Carne Asada Tacos$16.00
steak, red onion, cilantra, guacamole, radish
Burrito Loco$17.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad
More about Toro Loco NYC
Crown Shy image

 

Crown Shy

70 Pine Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (2919 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pull-Apart Olive Bread$11.00
House-made pull-apart olive bread is our take on the classic Parker House Roll. Layers of dough are individually filled and layered with a savory olive filling. Each loaf is topped with Kalamata olive-brown butter crumble and freshly zested lemon.
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs
Citrus-Marinated Chicken$43.00
Half of a Green Circle chicken is grilled and presented with cilantro, thinly shaved watermelon radish and jalapeno. Served with house-made hot sauce. **Spicy**
Contains: Dairy, Meat
Cauliflower$18.00
with Parmesan & Sherry. Parmesan-poached cauliflower florets are battered, fried and glazed with sherry vinegar and parmesan reduction. The cauliflower is topped with a cauliflower cous-cous, lime, and togarashi. Definitely a crowd-pleaser.
Contains: Dairy
More about Crown Shy
Broadstone image

 

Broadstone

88 Broad Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Broadstone
