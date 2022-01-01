Financial District bars & lounges you'll love
Toro Loco NYC
15 Stone Street -, NY
Popular items
Pescado Tacos
$17.00
adobo mahi mahi, lettuce, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream
Carne Asada Tacos
$16.00
steak, red onion, cilantra, guacamole, radish
Burrito Loco
$17.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad
Crown Shy
70 Pine Street, New York
Popular items
Pull-Apart Olive Bread
$11.00
House-made pull-apart olive bread is our take on the classic Parker House Roll. Layers of dough are individually filled and layered with a savory olive filling. Each loaf is topped with Kalamata olive-brown butter crumble and freshly zested lemon.
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs
Citrus-Marinated Chicken
$43.00
Half of a Green Circle chicken is grilled and presented with cilantro, thinly shaved watermelon radish and jalapeno. Served with house-made hot sauce. **Spicy**
Contains: Dairy, Meat
Cauliflower
$18.00
with Parmesan & Sherry. Parmesan-poached cauliflower florets are battered, fried and glazed with sherry vinegar and parmesan reduction. The cauliflower is topped with a cauliflower cous-cous, lime, and togarashi. Definitely a crowd-pleaser.
Contains: Dairy