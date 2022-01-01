Financial District breakfast spots you'll love
More about Toro Loco NYC
Toro Loco NYC
15 Stone Street -, NY
|Popular items
|Pescado Tacos
|$17.00
adobo mahi mahi, lettuce, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$16.00
steak, red onion, cilantra, guacamole, radish
|Burrito Loco
|$17.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad
More about Westville Wall Street
Westville Wall Street
110 Wall Street, New York
|Popular items
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
|Arugula Parm
|$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.