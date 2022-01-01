Financial District breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Financial District restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Financial District

Toro Loco NYC image

 

Toro Loco NYC

15 Stone Street -, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pescado Tacos$17.00
adobo mahi mahi, lettuce, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream
Carne Asada Tacos$16.00
steak, red onion, cilantra, guacamole, radish
Burrito Loco$17.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cotija cheese, side salad
More about Toro Loco NYC
Westville Wall Street image

 

Westville Wall Street

110 Wall Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
More about Westville Wall Street
Lazzaro image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Lazzaro

110 Trinity Place, New York

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hawaiian Slice$5.50
Ham & Pineapple
#5 The Favorite$8.00
Fried Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, with Chipotle Mayo Served on a Brioche Bun
Half Chicken & Side$13.00
More about Lazzaro
Map

More near Financial District to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Theater District

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

East Harlem

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Kips Bay

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Meatpacking District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Alphabet City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston