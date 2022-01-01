Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Aloo tikkis in Financial District

Financial District restaurants
Financial District restaurants that serve aloo tikkis

Aloo Tikki & Toasted Chickpeas (GF) image

 

Blue Park Kitchen

70 Pine Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (157 reviews)
Takeout
Aloo Tikki & Toasted Chickpeas (GF)$13.75
Red Quinoa, Baby Greens, Cucumber Raita, Lemon Vinaigrette, Mixed Mushrooms, Aloo Tikki, Toasted Chickpeas
More about Blue Park Kitchen
a90e0900-ac64-44f6-a7a0-8cb679e8fc6e image

 

CATERING

70 Pine Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Trays: Aloo Tikki & Mixed Mushrooms (GF)
Red Quinoa, Baby Greens, Cucumber Raita, Lemon Vinaigrette, Mixed Mushrooms, Aloo Tikki, Toasted Chickpeas
Aloo Tikki & Mixed Mushrooms Bowl (GF)$13.25
Red Quinoa, Baby Greens, Cucumber Raita, Lemon Vinaigrette, Mixed Mushrooms, Aloo Tikki, Toasted Chickpeas
More about CATERING

