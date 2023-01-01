Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Financial District
/
New York
/
Financial District
/
Cake
Financial District restaurants that serve cake
Blue Park Kitchen - Pine Street
70 Pine Street, New York
Avg 4.5
(157 reviews)
Snickerdoodle Cake Cookie
$1.75
More about Blue Park Kitchen - Pine Street
CATERING -
70 Pine Street, New York
No reviews yet
Snickerdoodle Cake Cookies
$1.75
More about CATERING -
Browse other tasty dishes in Financial District
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Salmon
Shrimp Tempura
Chipotle Chicken
Edamame
Aloo Tikkis
More near Financial District to explore
Midtown West
Avg 4.2
(115 restaurants)
Upper East Side
Avg 4.2
(59 restaurants)
West Village
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Theater District
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Kips Bay
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
East Harlem
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Meatpacking District
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Alphabet City
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(406 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(149 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(625 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(726 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston