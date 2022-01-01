Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edamame in
Financial District
/
New York
/
Financial District
/
Edamame
Financial District restaurants that serve edamame
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi & Co
67 Nassau Street, New York
Avg 4.7
(366 reviews)
Sea salted Edamame
$5.95
Sea salted Edamame
$4.95
More about Sushi & Co
Go! Go! Curry!
12 John Street, New York City
No reviews yet
Edamame
$4.95
Fresh steamed soybeans.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
