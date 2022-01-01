Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Financial District

Go
Financial District restaurants
Toast

Financial District restaurants that serve edamame

Sea salted Edamame image

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi & Co

67 Nassau Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Sea salted Edamame$5.95
Sea salted Edamame$4.95
More about Sushi & Co
Item pic

 

Go! Go! Curry!

12 John Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$4.95
Fresh steamed soybeans.
More about Go! Go! Curry!

Browse other tasty dishes in Financial District

Aloo Tikkis

Cookies

Salmon

Shrimp Tempura

Map

More near Financial District to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Theater District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Harlem

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Kips Bay

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Meatpacking District

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Alphabet City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (512 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston