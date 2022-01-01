Flatiron restaurants you'll love

Flatiron restaurants
Toast

Must-try Flatiron restaurants

Banner pic

 

Caffè Panna

77 irving place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sicilian Almond Spread$25.00
Marco Colzani's Sicilian almond spread is perfect on toast or warmed and drizzled on top of ice cream. 100% D'avola Sicilia almond & sugar, nothing else.
B's Tote$15.00
Designed by Team Panna member Brandon!
Pints$13.00
Caffè Panna pints are spun fresh weekly, with changing flavors that reflect the seasons.
More about Caffè Panna
Tacos Güey image

 

Tacos Güey

37 w 19th street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Little Gem Lettuce$14.00
avocado dressing, pickled onions
Carnitas$15.00
salsa cruda verde
Carne Asada$16.00
salsa roja
More about Tacos Güey
Beecher's Handmade Cheese image

SANDWICHES • CHEESE

Beecher's Handmade Cheese

900 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3-Cheese Snack Pack$9.99
Beecher's flagship, just jack, and marco polo with cranberries, pistachios and crackers.
Tomato Flagship Soup 8oz$4.50
Made daily with fresh tomatoes and Beecher's Flagship cheese
Grilled Cheese$7.99
Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, melted to perfection
More about Beecher's Handmade Cheese
Chote Nawab image

SEAFOOD • CURRY

Chote Nawab

115 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1964 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roganjosh$19.50
Lamb curry, saffron, and yogurt.
Dal Me Kala$15.50
Creamy black lentils.
Methi Salmon Tikka$24.50
Grilled in tandoor and fresh fenugreek leaves.
More about Chote Nawab
Sahib image

SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN

Sahib

104 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Assorted Mixed Pakora$10.95
Deep fried mixed pakora.
Butter Naan$4.95
Tandoor-fired white flour bread.
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.95
Our signature chicken tikka masala. Creamy tomato sauce, fenugreek.
More about Sahib
HALL | o.d.o image

 

HALL | o.d.o

17 W 20th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Soft-shell Crab Sandwich$13.00
Soft-shell crab and bisque sauce, cabbage, tomato, lettuce - Sauce contains shell-fish
HALL Double Patty Burger$12.00
Beef Patty glazed with  Sansho pepper sauce, red onion, american cheese
HALL Single Burger$7.00
Wagyu Beef patty glazed with Sansho pepper sauce, red onion, american cheese
More about HALL | o.d.o
Giorgio's of Gramercy image

PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Giorgio's of Gramercy

27 East 21st Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CAESAR SALAD$18.00
LITTLE GEM LETTUCE, ANCHOVY, HOUSE-MADE CROUTONS, GRANA PADANO
FETTUCCINE AL FUNGHI$32.00
WILD MUSHROOM RAGU, TRUFFLE OIL, BIANCO SARDO, BRANDY
PRIME NEW YORK STRIP$42.00
HERB AND LEMON FRIES, COMPOUND BUTTER AND SEA SALT
More about Giorgio's of Gramercy
PLANTA Queen image

 

PLANTA Queen

15 W 27th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BAO SLIDER$6.25
Chick'n Fried Mushroom, Hoisin, Pickled Cucumber (Contains Soy & Gluten)
THE SUSHI BOX$40.00
Enjoy our stylish sushi box that includes 4 rolls, nigiri and/or crispy rice of your choice
GENERAL D'S CAULIFLOWER$14.25
red pepper, sesame, sweet chili (Contains Soy)
More about PLANTA Queen
Tavern 29 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tavern 29

47 East 29th Street, New York

Avg 4 (178 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Margarita Flat Bread$16.00
Calfiornia Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Buffalo Chicken Dip$16.00
More about Tavern 29
Dhaba image

SEAFOOD • FRIED RICE • CURRY

Dhaba

108 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (2293 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Malai Marke Butter Chicken$19.50
Chicken cooked in a creamy onion and tomato sauce with bell peppers and clarified butter
Rogan Josh$21.95
Kashmiri style spiced lamb in a yogurt based curry with fresh coriander
Saag Paneer$16.95
Creamy pureed spinach with Indian cottage cheese and garden herbs
More about Dhaba
Sush1 image

 

Sush1

555 6th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SALMON AVOCADO$1.25
1 piece
YELLOWTAIL SUSHI$1.25
1 piece
TUNA SUSHI$1.25
1 piece
More about Sush1
Pete’s Tavern image

 

Pete’s Tavern

129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Penne a La Vodka$23.00
Homemade Meat Lasagna$23.00
Eggplant Parmigiana$22.00
More about Pete’s Tavern
Patisserie Chanson image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Patisserie Chanson

20 W 23rd St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1689 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Messy Croissant$8.50
The Ultimate Chocolate Pastry with luxurious Valrhona chocolate filling inside of a chocolate croissant and covered with chocolate ganache.
Pain Aux Raisins$6.30
Raisin Bread
Raspberry Croissant$7.00
Filled with Raspberry Jam & Chocolate Bar
More about Patisserie Chanson
L'Express image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

L'Express

249 Park Ave S, New York

Avg 3.8 (1474 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lexpress Burger$18.00
brioche bun, onions, lettuce, tomato, side of house-cut French fries
Croque Monsieur$20.00
Traditional baked sourdough ham and Swiss cheese sandwiches served with French Fries.
Mashed Potatoes$9.00
More about L'Express
Maki Kosaka image

SUSHI

Maki Kosaka

55 West 19th St., New York

Avg 4.6 (1026 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Makimono Set$53.00
(2pc Onigiri, 3pc Grab sushi, 5pc Futomaki)
Onigiri- (Toro scallion takuan) (Aburi scallop w/ nori)
Grab sushi-(salmon & avocado with yuzu miso) (Yellowtail w/ Jalapeno miso) (Fried Chilean Sea bass)
Futomaki- (Cucumber, Takuan, Gobo, Shiso, Kampyo, Orange tobiko)
Sushi Roll Set B - Nori Outside Sushi Roll$30.00
Bluefin toro scallion, Spicy salmon, Snow crab, Sea scallop
Ebi shinjo$15.00
Shrimp fish ball with Crispy Rice
More about Maki Kosaka
ilili NYC image

 

ilili NYC

236 FIFTH AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Falafel$14.00
fried chickpea & fava bean croquettes
Tabbouleh$18.00
parsley / mint / tomatoes / burghul / lemon vinaigrette
Fried Kibbeh$18.00
spiced beef / onion / pine nuts / yogurt
More about ilili NYC
Maman Nomad image

 

Maman Nomad

22W 25th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brianna Sandwich$15.00
brie, caramelized onions, sliced apples, arugula, dijon mustard & hot honey served on ciabatta
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
Katie Sandwich$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens
More about Maman Nomad
Scampi image

SEAFOOD

Scampi

30 W 18th St, New York

Avg 4.3 (836 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SHORT HILLS Thanksgiving Dinner PICK UP WED NOV 24TH 12PM TO 5PM$250.00
Dinner for 4-
Little Gem Salad
Delicata Burrata Hot Honey,
Brioche & Italian Sausage Stuffing
Brussels Sprouts - Pancetta Vinaigrette
Baked Potato Casserole
White Bolognese Lasagna
Pumpkin Pie
Apple Pie
MANHATTAN Thanksgiving Dinner Package PICK UP WED NOV 24TH 12PM TO 5PM$250.00
Dinner for 4-
Little Gem Salad
Delicata Burrata Hot Honey,
Brioche & Italian Sausage Stuffing
Brussels Sprouts - Pancetta Vinaigrette
Baked Potato Casserole
White Bolognese Lasagna
Pumpkin Pie
Apple Pie
More about Scampi
Leonelli Bakery image

 

Leonelli Bakery

7 E 27th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
6inch Cake (6people)$52.00
More about Leonelli Bakery
Thyme Bar image

SANDWICHES

Thyme Bar

20 WEST 23RD STREET, New York

Avg 1 (1 review)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12/15 Private Event Booking 6:30 pm - 10:30 pm$1,300.00
Starfish LLC (wed) 30-35 people, 50% deposit
More about Thyme Bar
Hanjan image

 

Hanjan

346 West 52nd St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Hanjan
Sushi By Bou image

 

Sushi By Bou

32 E 32nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sushi By Bou
Oscar Wilde NYC image

 

Oscar Wilde NYC

45 West 27th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Oscar Wilde NYC
Norikoh - Izakaya Bar image

 

Norikoh - Izakaya Bar

43 west 24th street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Norikoh - Izakaya Bar
JUA image

 

JUA

36 E 22nd St, New York

Avg 5 (1691 reviews)
Takeout
More about JUA
Milk Bar image

COOKIES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Milk Bar

1196 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (590 reviews)
Takeout
More about Milk Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Wok in the Clouds

127 east 28th st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pad Thai
Flat rice noodles, vegetables, tofu, bean sprouts, and ground peanut, your choice of vegetable, chicken, or shrimp
Pad Sea Ew
Wide rice noodles, carrots, Chinese broccoli, your choice of vegetable, chicken or shrimp
More about Wok in the Clouds
Bondi Sushi image

 

Bondi Sushi

246 5th Avenue, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Blue Crab$12.00
8 Pieces
Edamame$7.00
**Vegan**
Spicy Tuna$12.00
8 Pieces
More about Bondi Sushi

Salmon

Naan

Croissants

Chicken Sandwiches

Lasagna

Caesar Salad

Cake

