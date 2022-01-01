Flatiron restaurants you'll love
Flatiron's top cuisines
Must-try Flatiron restaurants
Caffè Panna
77 irving place, New York
|Popular items
|Sicilian Almond Spread
|$25.00
Marco Colzani's Sicilian almond spread is perfect on toast or warmed and drizzled on top of ice cream. 100% D'avola Sicilia almond & sugar, nothing else.
|B's Tote
|$15.00
Designed by Team Panna member Brandon!
|Pints
|$13.00
Caffè Panna pints are spun fresh weekly, with changing flavors that reflect the seasons.
Tacos Güey
37 w 19th street, New York
|Popular items
|Little Gem Lettuce
|$14.00
avocado dressing, pickled onions
|Carnitas
|$15.00
salsa cruda verde
|Carne Asada
|$16.00
salsa roja
SANDWICHES • CHEESE
Beecher's Handmade Cheese
900 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|3-Cheese Snack Pack
|$9.99
Beecher's flagship, just jack, and marco polo with cranberries, pistachios and crackers.
|Tomato Flagship Soup 8oz
|$4.50
Made daily with fresh tomatoes and Beecher's Flagship cheese
|Grilled Cheese
|$7.99
Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, melted to perfection
SEAFOOD • CURRY
Chote Nawab
115 Lexington Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Roganjosh
|$19.50
Lamb curry, saffron, and yogurt.
|Dal Me Kala
|$15.50
Creamy black lentils.
|Methi Salmon Tikka
|$24.50
Grilled in tandoor and fresh fenugreek leaves.
SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN
Sahib
104 Lexington Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Assorted Mixed Pakora
|$10.95
Deep fried mixed pakora.
|Butter Naan
|$4.95
Tandoor-fired white flour bread.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$17.95
Our signature chicken tikka masala. Creamy tomato sauce, fenugreek.
HALL | o.d.o
17 W 20th St, New York
|Popular items
|Crispy Soft-shell Crab Sandwich
|$13.00
Soft-shell crab and bisque sauce, cabbage, tomato, lettuce - Sauce contains shell-fish
|HALL Double Patty Burger
|$12.00
Beef Patty glazed with Sansho pepper sauce, red onion, american cheese
|HALL Single Burger
|$7.00
Wagyu Beef patty glazed with Sansho pepper sauce, red onion, american cheese
PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Giorgio's of Gramercy
27 East 21st Street, New York
|Popular items
|CAESAR SALAD
|$18.00
LITTLE GEM LETTUCE, ANCHOVY, HOUSE-MADE CROUTONS, GRANA PADANO
|FETTUCCINE AL FUNGHI
|$32.00
WILD MUSHROOM RAGU, TRUFFLE OIL, BIANCO SARDO, BRANDY
|PRIME NEW YORK STRIP
|$42.00
HERB AND LEMON FRIES, COMPOUND BUTTER AND SEA SALT
PLANTA Queen
15 W 27th Street, New York
|Popular items
|BAO SLIDER
|$6.25
Chick'n Fried Mushroom, Hoisin, Pickled Cucumber (Contains Soy & Gluten)
|THE SUSHI BOX
|$40.00
Enjoy our stylish sushi box that includes 4 rolls, nigiri and/or crispy rice of your choice
|GENERAL D'S CAULIFLOWER
|$14.25
red pepper, sesame, sweet chili (Contains Soy)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tavern 29
47 East 29th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Margarita Flat Bread
|$16.00
|Calfiornia Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$16.00
SEAFOOD • FRIED RICE • CURRY
Dhaba
108 Lexington Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Malai Marke Butter Chicken
|$19.50
Chicken cooked in a creamy onion and tomato sauce with bell peppers and clarified butter
|Rogan Josh
|$21.95
Kashmiri style spiced lamb in a yogurt based curry with fresh coriander
|Saag Paneer
|$16.95
Creamy pureed spinach with Indian cottage cheese and garden herbs
Sush1
555 6th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|SALMON AVOCADO
|$1.25
1 piece
|YELLOWTAIL SUSHI
|$1.25
1 piece
|TUNA SUSHI
|$1.25
1 piece
Pete’s Tavern
129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Penne a La Vodka
|$23.00
|Homemade Meat Lasagna
|$23.00
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$22.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Patisserie Chanson
20 W 23rd St, New York
|Popular items
|Messy Croissant
|$8.50
The Ultimate Chocolate Pastry with luxurious Valrhona chocolate filling inside of a chocolate croissant and covered with chocolate ganache.
|Pain Aux Raisins
|$6.30
Raisin Bread
|Raspberry Croissant
|$7.00
Filled with Raspberry Jam & Chocolate Bar
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
L'Express
249 Park Ave S, New York
|Popular items
|Lexpress Burger
|$18.00
brioche bun, onions, lettuce, tomato, side of house-cut French fries
|Croque Monsieur
|$20.00
Traditional baked sourdough ham and Swiss cheese sandwiches served with French Fries.
|Mashed Potatoes
|$9.00
SUSHI
Maki Kosaka
55 West 19th St., New York
|Popular items
|Makimono Set
|$53.00
(2pc Onigiri, 3pc Grab sushi, 5pc Futomaki)
Onigiri- (Toro scallion takuan) (Aburi scallop w/ nori)
Grab sushi-(salmon & avocado with yuzu miso) (Yellowtail w/ Jalapeno miso) (Fried Chilean Sea bass)
Futomaki- (Cucumber, Takuan, Gobo, Shiso, Kampyo, Orange tobiko)
|Sushi Roll Set B - Nori Outside Sushi Roll
|$30.00
Bluefin toro scallion, Spicy salmon, Snow crab, Sea scallop
|Ebi shinjo
|$15.00
Shrimp fish ball with Crispy Rice
ilili NYC
236 FIFTH AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Falafel
|$14.00
fried chickpea & fava bean croquettes
|Tabbouleh
|$18.00
parsley / mint / tomatoes / burghul / lemon vinaigrette
|Fried Kibbeh
|$18.00
spiced beef / onion / pine nuts / yogurt
Maman Nomad
22W 25th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Brianna Sandwich
|$15.00
brie, caramelized onions, sliced apples, arugula, dijon mustard & hot honey served on ciabatta
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
|Katie Sandwich
|$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens
SEAFOOD
Scampi
30 W 18th St, New York
|Popular items
|SHORT HILLS Thanksgiving Dinner PICK UP WED NOV 24TH 12PM TO 5PM
|$250.00
Dinner for 4-
Little Gem Salad
Delicata Burrata Hot Honey,
Brioche & Italian Sausage Stuffing
Brussels Sprouts - Pancetta Vinaigrette
Baked Potato Casserole
White Bolognese Lasagna
Pumpkin Pie
Apple Pie
|MANHATTAN Thanksgiving Dinner Package PICK UP WED NOV 24TH 12PM TO 5PM
|$250.00
Dinner for 4-
Little Gem Salad
Delicata Burrata Hot Honey,
Brioche & Italian Sausage Stuffing
Brussels Sprouts - Pancetta Vinaigrette
Baked Potato Casserole
White Bolognese Lasagna
Pumpkin Pie
Apple Pie
Leonelli Bakery
7 E 27th St, New York
|Popular items
|6inch Cake (6people)
|$52.00
SANDWICHES
Thyme Bar
20 WEST 23RD STREET, New York
|Popular items
|12/15 Private Event Booking 6:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|$1,300.00
Starfish LLC (wed) 30-35 people, 50% deposit
Wok in the Clouds
127 east 28th st, New York
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
Flat rice noodles, vegetables, tofu, bean sprouts, and ground peanut, your choice of vegetable, chicken, or shrimp
|Pad Sea Ew
Wide rice noodles, carrots, Chinese broccoli, your choice of vegetable, chicken or shrimp
Bondi Sushi
246 5th Avenue, NY
|Popular items
|Spicy Blue Crab
|$12.00
8 Pieces
|Edamame
|$7.00
**Vegan**
|Spicy Tuna
|$12.00
8 Pieces