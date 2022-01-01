Flatiron bakeries you'll love

Go
Flatiron restaurants
Toast

Must-try bakeries in Flatiron

Patisserie Chanson image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Patisserie Chanson

20 W 23rd St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1689 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Messy Croissant$8.50
The Ultimate Chocolate Pastry with luxurious Valrhona chocolate filling inside of a chocolate croissant and covered with chocolate ganache.
Pain Aux Raisins$6.30
Raisin Bread
Raspberry Croissant$7.00
Filled with Raspberry Jam & Chocolate Bar
More about Patisserie Chanson
Maman Nomad image

 

Maman Nomad

22W 25th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brianna Sandwich$15.00
brie, caramelized onions, sliced apples, arugula, dijon mustard & hot honey served on ciabatta
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
Katie Sandwich$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens
More about Maman Nomad
Leonelli Bakery image

 

Leonelli Bakery

7 E 27th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
6inch Cake (6people)$52.00
More about Leonelli Bakery
Milk Bar image

COOKIES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Milk Bar

1196 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (590 reviews)
Takeout
More about Milk Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Flatiron

Salmon

Naan

Croissants

Chicken Sandwiches

Lasagna

Caesar Salad

Cake

Map

More near Flatiron to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Hell's Kitchen

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

South Village

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Alphabet City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston