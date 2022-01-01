Flatiron bakeries you'll love
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Patisserie Chanson
20 W 23rd St, New York
|Popular items
|Messy Croissant
|$8.50
The Ultimate Chocolate Pastry with luxurious Valrhona chocolate filling inside of a chocolate croissant and covered with chocolate ganache.
|Pain Aux Raisins
|$6.30
Raisin Bread
|Raspberry Croissant
|$7.00
Filled with Raspberry Jam & Chocolate Bar
Maman Nomad
22W 25th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Brianna Sandwich
|$15.00
brie, caramelized onions, sliced apples, arugula, dijon mustard & hot honey served on ciabatta
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
|Katie Sandwich
|$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens
Leonelli Bakery
7 E 27th St, New York
|Popular items
|6inch Cake (6people)
|$52.00