Flatiron bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Flatiron
More about Tacos Güey
Tacos Güey
37 w 19th street, New York
|Popular items
|Little Gem Lettuce
|$14.00
avocado dressing, pickled onions
|Carnitas
|$15.00
salsa cruda verde
|Carne Asada
|$16.00
salsa roja
More about Tavern 29
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tavern 29
47 East 29th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Margarita Flat Bread
|$16.00
|Calfiornia Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$16.00
More about Pete’s Tavern
Pete’s Tavern
129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Penne a La Vodka
|$23.00
|Homemade Meat Lasagna
|$23.00
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$22.00
More about L'Express
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
L'Express
249 Park Ave S, New York
|Popular items
|Lexpress Burger
|$18.00
brioche bun, onions, lettuce, tomato, side of house-cut French fries
|Croque Monsieur
|$20.00
Traditional baked sourdough ham and Swiss cheese sandwiches served with French Fries.
|Mashed Potatoes
|$9.00
More about ilili NYC
ilili NYC
236 FIFTH AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Falafel
|$14.00
fried chickpea & fava bean croquettes
|Tabbouleh
|$18.00
parsley / mint / tomatoes / burghul / lemon vinaigrette
|Fried Kibbeh
|$18.00
spiced beef / onion / pine nuts / yogurt
More about Thyme Bar
SANDWICHES
Thyme Bar
20 WEST 23RD STREET, New York
|Popular items
|12/15 Private Event Booking 6:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|$1,300.00
Starfish LLC (wed) 30-35 people, 50% deposit