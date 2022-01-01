Flatiron bars & lounges you'll love

Flatiron restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Flatiron

Tacos Güey image

 

Tacos Güey

37 w 19th street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Little Gem Lettuce$14.00
avocado dressing, pickled onions
Carnitas$15.00
salsa cruda verde
Carne Asada$16.00
salsa roja
More about Tacos Güey
Tavern 29 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tavern 29

47 East 29th Street, New York

Avg 4 (178 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Margarita Flat Bread$16.00
Calfiornia Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Buffalo Chicken Dip$16.00
More about Tavern 29
Pete’s Tavern image

 

Pete’s Tavern

129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Penne a La Vodka$23.00
Homemade Meat Lasagna$23.00
Eggplant Parmigiana$22.00
More about Pete’s Tavern
L'Express image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

L'Express

249 Park Ave S, New York

Avg 3.8 (1474 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lexpress Burger$18.00
brioche bun, onions, lettuce, tomato, side of house-cut French fries
Croque Monsieur$20.00
Traditional baked sourdough ham and Swiss cheese sandwiches served with French Fries.
Mashed Potatoes$9.00
More about L'Express
ilili NYC image

 

ilili NYC

236 FIFTH AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Falafel$14.00
fried chickpea & fava bean croquettes
Tabbouleh$18.00
parsley / mint / tomatoes / burghul / lemon vinaigrette
Fried Kibbeh$18.00
spiced beef / onion / pine nuts / yogurt
More about ilili NYC
Thyme Bar image

SANDWICHES

Thyme Bar

20 WEST 23RD STREET, New York

Avg 1 (1 review)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12/15 Private Event Booking 6:30 pm - 10:30 pm$1,300.00
Starfish LLC (wed) 30-35 people, 50% deposit
More about Thyme Bar
Hanjan image

 

Hanjan

346 West 52nd St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Hanjan
Oscar Wilde NYC image

 

Oscar Wilde NYC

45 West 27th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Oscar Wilde NYC

