Flatiron dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

More about Caffè Panna
Caffè Panna
77 irving place, New York
|Popular items
|Sicilian Almond Spread
|$25.00
Marco Colzani's Sicilian almond spread is perfect on toast or warmed and drizzled on top of ice cream. 100% D'avola Sicilia almond & sugar, nothing else.
|B's Tote
|$15.00
Designed by Team Panna member Brandon!
|Pints
|$13.00
Caffè Panna pints are spun fresh weekly, with changing flavors that reflect the seasons.
More about Patisserie Chanson
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Patisserie Chanson
20 W 23rd St, New York
|Popular items
|Messy Croissant
|$8.50
The Ultimate Chocolate Pastry with luxurious Valrhona chocolate filling inside of a chocolate croissant and covered with chocolate ganache.
|Pain Aux Raisins
|$6.30
Raisin Bread
|Raspberry Croissant
|$7.00
Filled with Raspberry Jam & Chocolate Bar