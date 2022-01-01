Flatiron dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Flatiron

Caffè Panna

77 irving place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sicilian Almond Spread$25.00
Marco Colzani's Sicilian almond spread is perfect on toast or warmed and drizzled on top of ice cream. 100% D'avola Sicilia almond & sugar, nothing else.
B's Tote$15.00
Designed by Team Panna member Brandon!
Pints$13.00
Caffè Panna pints are spun fresh weekly, with changing flavors that reflect the seasons.
More about Caffè Panna
Patisserie Chanson image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Patisserie Chanson

20 W 23rd St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1689 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Messy Croissant$8.50
The Ultimate Chocolate Pastry with luxurious Valrhona chocolate filling inside of a chocolate croissant and covered with chocolate ganache.
Pain Aux Raisins$6.30
Raisin Bread
Raspberry Croissant$7.00
Filled with Raspberry Jam & Chocolate Bar
More about Patisserie Chanson
Milk Bar image

COOKIES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Milk Bar

1196 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (590 reviews)
Takeout
More about Milk Bar

