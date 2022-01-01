Flatiron Indian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Indian restaurants in Flatiron

Chote Nawab image

SEAFOOD • CURRY

Chote Nawab

115 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1964 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roganjosh$19.50
Lamb curry, saffron, and yogurt.
Dal Me Kala$15.50
Creamy black lentils.
Methi Salmon Tikka$24.50
Grilled in tandoor and fresh fenugreek leaves.
More about Chote Nawab
Sahib image

SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN

Sahib

104 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Assorted Mixed Pakora$10.95
Deep fried mixed pakora.
Butter Naan$4.95
Tandoor-fired white flour bread.
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.95
Our signature chicken tikka masala. Creamy tomato sauce, fenugreek.
More about Sahib
Dhaba image

SEAFOOD • FRIED RICE • CURRY

Dhaba

108 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (2293 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Malai Marke Butter Chicken$19.50
Chicken cooked in a creamy onion and tomato sauce with bell peppers and clarified butter
Rogan Josh$21.95
Kashmiri style spiced lamb in a yogurt based curry with fresh coriander
Saag Paneer$16.95
Creamy pureed spinach with Indian cottage cheese and garden herbs
More about Dhaba
Restaurant banner

 

Wok in the Clouds

127 east 28th st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pad Thai
Flat rice noodles, vegetables, tofu, bean sprouts, and ground peanut, your choice of vegetable, chicken, or shrimp
Pad Sea Ew
Wide rice noodles, carrots, Chinese broccoli, your choice of vegetable, chicken or shrimp
More about Wok in the Clouds

