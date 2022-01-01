Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Flatiron

Flatiron restaurants
Flatiron restaurants that serve burritos

SANDWICHES

Irving Farm New York

71 Irving Pl, New York

Avg 3.9 (1100 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Breakfast Burrito^$9.75
Paprika seasoned potatoes, black beans, red peppers, spinach, cashew cheese and pico de Gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla; toasted on panini press. Served with a side of salsa
Breakfast Burrito^$9.75
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and toasted on panini press; served with a side of salsa
More about Irving Farm New York
Restaurant banner

 

Irving Farm Coffee Roasters - 121 E 27th

121 East 27th St, New York

No reviews yet
Veggie Breakfast Burrito^$9.75
Paprika seasoned potatoes, black beans, red peppers, spinach, cashew cheese and pico de Gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla; toasted on panini press. Served with a side of salsa
Breakfast Burrito^$9.75
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and toasted on panini press; served with a side of salsa
More about Irving Farm Coffee Roasters - 121 E 27th

