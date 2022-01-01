Chicken sandwiches in Flatiron

Go
Flatiron restaurants
Toast

Flatiron restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich image

 

HALL | o.d.o

17 W 20th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich$9.00
Organic chicken with teriyaki sauce, tomato, lettuce
More about HALL | o.d.o
Tavern 29 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tavern 29

47 East 29th Street, New York

Avg 4 (178 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calfiornia Chicken Sandwich$19.00
More about Tavern 29

Browse other tasty dishes in Flatiron

Chicken Tikka Masala

Naan

Cake

Salmon

Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka

Map

More near Flatiron to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Hell's Kitchen

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

South Village

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Alphabet City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston