Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken teriyaki in
Flatiron
/
New York
/
Flatiron
/
Chicken Teriyaki
Flatiron restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
HALL | o.d.o
17 W 20th St, New York
No reviews yet
Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich
$9.00
Organic chicken with teriyaki sauce, tomato, lettuce
More about HALL | o.d.o
Sush1
555 6th Ave, New York
No reviews yet
KATSU CHICKEN TERIYAKI
$13.95
With White or Brown Rice, Vegetables and Teriyaki sauce
More about Sush1
Browse other tasty dishes in Flatiron
Tikka Masala
Penne
Cake
Caesar Salad
Burritos
Chicken Sandwiches
Teriyaki Chicken
Omelettes
More near Flatiron to explore
Midtown West
Avg 4.2
(128 restaurants)
Midtown East
Avg 4.3
(86 restaurants)
Lower East Side
Avg 4.3
(56 restaurants)
Harlem
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Hell's Kitchen
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
South Village
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Alphabet City
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
SoHo
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1315 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston