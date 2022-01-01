Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Eel in
Flatiron
/
New York
/
Flatiron
/
Eel
Flatiron restaurants that serve eel
SUSH1
555 6th Ave, New York
No reviews yet
Eel Sauce
$1.00
More about SUSH1
Bondi Sushi - Nomad: 246 5th Avenue
246 5th Avenue, NY
No reviews yet
Eel Sauce
$1.50
More about Bondi Sushi - Nomad: 246 5th Avenue
Browse other tasty dishes in Flatiron
Cookies
Hot Chocolate
Seaweed Salad
Calamari
Greek Salad
Lobster Rolls
Pies
Turkey Clubs
More near Flatiron to explore
Midtown West
Avg 4.2
(121 restaurants)
Midtown East
Avg 4.4
(77 restaurants)
Lower East Side
Avg 4.2
(52 restaurants)
Harlem
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Hell's Kitchen
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
South Village
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Alphabet City
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
SoHo
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(554 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(387 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(135 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(454 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1445 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston