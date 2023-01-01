French fries in Flatiron

Ever dip a french fry into a chocolate shake? Yeah. It’s a move. Rightfully rebellious. Transformative. These two superhero’s level up into something surprising, more than the sum of its parts. In our new Chocolate Shake & French Fry Pie we deliver that brilliant joy into something you can eat by the slice, 7 days a week. We spread a layer of potato chip praline over a sweet waffle cone crust and fill it with chocolate milkshake pudding, then top the whole salty sweet creation with a shell of chocolate and a ring of crispy potato sticks. No dunking required.

