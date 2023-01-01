Fried rice in Flatiron
Flatiron restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Chote Nawab
SEAFOOD • CURRY
Chote Nawab
115 Lexington Ave, New York
|Egg Fried Rice
|$11.50
Rice mixed with eggs and vegetables
More about PLANTA Queen - NoMad
PLANTA Queen - NoMad
15 W 27th Street, New York
|PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE*
|$17.75
Curry Fried Rice mixed with Pineapple, Red Onion, Celery, Yellow Thai Curry, Scallions, and Thai Basil. ALLERGIES: Nuts (Cashew), Onions, Soy, Garlic, Chili/Nightshade, legume.
|KID'S FRIED RICE
|$12.00
|TRUFFLE FRIED RICE*
|$24.95
Fried rice mixed with peas, mushroom bacon, Just Egg, and topped with truffle oil, nori, and shaved truffle. Allergies: soy, onion, mushrooms, legume.