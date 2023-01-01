Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Flatiron

Flatiron restaurants
Toast

Flatiron restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

SEAFOOD • CURRY

Chote Nawab

115 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1964 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Fried Rice$11.50
Rice mixed with eggs and vegetables
More about Chote Nawab
Item pic

 

PLANTA Queen - NoMad

15 W 27th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE*$17.75
Curry Fried Rice mixed with Pineapple, Red Onion, Celery, Yellow Thai Curry, Scallions, and Thai Basil. ALLERGIES: Nuts (Cashew), Onions, Soy, Garlic, Chili/Nightshade, legume.
KID'S FRIED RICE$12.00
TRUFFLE FRIED RICE*$24.95
Fried rice mixed with peas, mushroom bacon, Just Egg, and topped with truffle oil, nori, and shaved truffle. Allergies: soy, onion, mushrooms, legume.
More about PLANTA Queen - NoMad

