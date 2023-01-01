Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic naan in Flatiron

Flatiron restaurants
Flatiron restaurants that serve garlic naan

Garlic Naan image

SEAFOOD • CURRY

Chote Nawab

115 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1964 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Naan$5.50
Tandoor fired white flour garlic bread
Item pic

SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN

Sahib

104 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Naan$5.75
