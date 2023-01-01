Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic naan in
Flatiron
/
New York
/
Flatiron
/
Garlic Naan
Flatiron restaurants that serve garlic naan
SEAFOOD • CURRY
Chote Nawab
115 Lexington Ave, New York
Avg 4
(1964 reviews)
Garlic Naan
$5.50
Tandoor fired white flour garlic bread
More about Chote Nawab
SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN
Sahib
104 Lexington Ave, New York
Avg 4.5
(1492 reviews)
Garlic Naan
$5.75
More about Sahib
