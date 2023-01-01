Kale salad in Flatiron
Flatiron restaurants that serve kale salad
More about Giorgio's of Gramercy
Giorgio's of Gramercy
27 East 21st Street, New York
|WARM KALE SALAD
|$18.00
ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH, CREMINI MUSHROOM, CANDIED WALNUTS,
OLIVE OIL, SHAVED GOAT CHEESE
More about Maman Nomad - Nomad
Maman Nomad - Nomad
22W 25th Street, New York
|Charlotte Roasted Butternut Squash & Kale Salad
|$15.00
with quinoa, shredded carrots, apple, cheddar, caramelized pecans & crispy onions, served with white wine vinaigrette
|Raquel Kale Caesar Salad
|$16.00
with roasted chicken, shaved parmesan, cherry tomatoes, country bread croutons & pickled onions with maman’s homemade caesar dressing