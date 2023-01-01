Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Flatiron

Go
Flatiron restaurants
Toast

Flatiron restaurants that serve kale salad

Giorgio's of Gramercy image

PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Giorgio's of Gramercy

27 East 21st Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
Takeout
WARM KALE SALAD$18.00
ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH, CREMINI MUSHROOM, CANDIED WALNUTS,
OLIVE OIL, SHAVED GOAT CHEESE
More about Giorgio's of Gramercy
Item pic

 

Maman Nomad - Nomad

22W 25th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Charlotte Roasted Butternut Squash & Kale Salad$15.00
with quinoa, shredded carrots, apple, cheddar, caramelized pecans & crispy onions, served with white wine vinaigrette
Raquel Kale Caesar Salad$16.00
with roasted chicken, shaved parmesan, cherry tomatoes, country bread croutons & pickled onions with maman’s homemade caesar dressing
More about Maman Nomad - Nomad

Browse other tasty dishes in Flatiron

Pies

Omelettes

Calamari

Sliders

Grilled Steaks

Naan

Fried Rice

Greek Salad

Map

More near Flatiron to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (121 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Hell's Kitchen

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

South Village

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Alphabet City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (568 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (404 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (138 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (463 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (291 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (408 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1475 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston