Greenwich Village restaurants you'll love

DOMODOMO NYC
138-140 W Houston St, New York
|SUSHI & HANDROLL DELUXE SET FOR TWO
|$55.00
12 Pieces Assorted Sushi, Choice of 2 Handrolls (cutrolls, 4 pieces each), Salmon Sashimi, Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad, Rock Shrimp Tempura.
|MISO BLACK COD SET
|$26.00
Rice, Organic Edamame, Potato Croquettes, Cabbage Salad
|KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SET
|$19.00
Rice, Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Cuba
222 Thompson Street, New York
|Empanadas Habaneras 2
|$6.00
Choice of: Beef picadillo, shredded chicken, or manchego cheese-spinach served with tomatillo salsa.
|Croquetas De Jamon
|$8.00
Bechamel-Serrano ham croquettes with tomato salsa.
|Empanadas Habaneras 3
|$9.00
Choice of: Beef picadillo, shredded chicken, or manchego cheese-spinach served with tomatillo salsa.
TAPAS
Kubeh
464 6th Avenue, New York
|Labneh
|$9.00
8 oz Arabic strained yogurt topped with persian cucumber, radish, mint, olive oil and zahtar. Served with 1 pita.
* It's gluten-free when served with gluten-free pita.
*If sharing, recommended to add extra pita.
|Hanger Steak
|$29.00
Hanger Steak with arugula salad, roasted potatoes and chermoula sauce (chermoula sauce is olive oil, parsley, cilantro, garlic & lemon).
|Shawarma Plate
|$23.00
Pan seared chicken shawarma over basmati rice with parsley-onion salad, roasted red pepper, tahini & amba.
Yaso Noodle Bar - 289 Mercer
289 Mercer St, New York
|D8 Sweet and Spicy Jiaozi
|$6.99
Steamed dumplings with homemade spicy and sweet sauce with choice of protein
|D1 Steamed Baos (2) Pork
|$3.99
2 steamed juicy pork baos
|D5 Soup Dumplings (4) Spicy Pork
|$4.99
4 steamed spicy pork soup dumplings
Maman University Place
67 University Place, Manhattan
|Wilde Salad
|$16.00
smoked salmon, avocado, crispy smashed potatoes, cucumber, balsamic mixed greens, lemon, dill, & a soft boiled egg
|Quiche Lorraine
|$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
|Nutella Beignet
|$4.25
our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • RIBS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Carroll Place
157 Bleecker st, new york
|Meatballs Pomodoro
|$11.00
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$18.00
|2 for $13
|$13.00
Go! Go! Curry!
231 Thompson Street, New York City
|Shrimp (1 pc.)
|$3.45
Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce.
|Tofu Katsu Curry
|$16.95
Panko-breaded fried tofu, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice.
|Home Run Pork Curry
|$21.95
Rice, 1 sausage, pork katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
Spring Cafe - NYC
14 West 4th Street, NY
|Ramen Stir Fry
|$19.00
Gluten Free ramen noodles, shell beans, kohlrabi kimchi, lemongrass garlic tofu, spicy sesame lime glaze.
|Green Light
|$11.00
kale, romaine lettece, cucumber, celery, pineapple
|Soup Du Jour, BOWL
|$10.00
Today we have a Coconut and Ginger Butternut Squash Soup!
Spicy Moon West Village
68 W 3rd St 1st Floor Restaurant, New York
|Peppercorn Brussel Sprouts
|$10.95
With Sichuan Peppercorn
|Dan Dan Noodle
|$13.95
Classic Sichuan Noodles
|Vegetable Wonton in Chili Oil
|$9.95
Tasty veggie wontons in tasty Sichuan chili oil. Pro tip: You'll want to use the remaining sauce to flavor other items in your order.
Lupa Osteria
170 Thompson Street, New York City
|Escarole with Walnut, Red Onion & Pecorino
|$17.00
Escarole hearts, grated pecorino di fossa (aged pecorino wrapped in walnut leaves), toasted walnuts, and shaved red onion. Tossed with a red wine vinegar and walnut oil vinaigrette.
|Capricci With Sausage & Basil Pesto
|$24.00
Capricci with pork sausage and kale pesto.
|Bavette Cacio e Pepe
|$20.00
Bavette is tossed with olive oil, coarsely ground black pepper, parmigiano and pecorino cheeses and butter.
FRENCH FRIES
Claudette
24 5th Avenue, New York
|Bibb Lettuce Salad
|$14.00
dijon vinaigrette, shabazi breadcrumbs
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$16.00
chicories, horseradish yogurt, toasted almonds, parmesan
|Harissa Glazed Salmon Skewer
|$15.00
horseradish yogurt, dill
Song E Napule
146 W Houston street, New York
|Nutella Pizza
|$18.00
Pizza dough with Nutella inside and on the top. The Nutella is imported from Italy.
|Margherita
Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze Nolane), mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), basil and extra virgin olive oil.
|Caprese Panuozzo
|$18.00
Tomatoes, imported buffalo mozzarella, basil, pepper, aurora sauce and extra virgin olive oil.
Irving Farm New York
78 West 3rd St, New York
|Bacon, Egg, & Cheese^
|$8.75
Bacon, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese on an english muffin; toasted on a panini press
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito^
|$9.75
Paprika seasoned potatoes, black beans, red peppers, spinach, cashew cheese and pico de Gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla; toasted on panini press. Served with a side of salsa
|Breakfast Burrito^
|$9.75
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and toasted on panini press; served with a side of salsa
Blue Hill Restaurant
75 Washington Place, New York
|resourcED Vegetable Box
|$68.00
Seasonal vegetables
|resourcED Kombucha
|$8.00
Aioli NYC
222 - 224 Thompson St, NY
|Calamari
|$12.00
Crispy calamari, cherry tomatoes, red onions & citrus aioli
|Fries
|$3.00
535 LaGuardia Place
535 LaGuardia Place, New York
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
World's Wurst
130 W Houston St, New York, NY, 10012, New York
|World's Wurst Burger Supreme
|$15.00
6 ounce La Frieda chopped beef brisket burger on a sesame brioche bun
House aioli, , shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, caramelized onion, cheese, fried egg, bacon, frizzled onion