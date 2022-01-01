Greenwich Village restaurants you'll love

Must-try Greenwich Village restaurants

DOMODOMO NYC image

 

DOMODOMO NYC

138-140 W Houston St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SUSHI & HANDROLL DELUXE SET FOR TWO$55.00
12 Pieces Assorted Sushi, Choice of 2 Handrolls (cutrolls, 4 pieces each), Salmon Sashimi, Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad, Rock Shrimp Tempura.
MISO BLACK COD SET$26.00
Rice, Organic Edamame, Potato Croquettes, Cabbage Salad
KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SET$19.00
Rice, Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad
More about DOMODOMO NYC
Cuba image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Cuba

222 Thompson Street, New York

Avg 4.1 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Empanadas Habaneras 2$6.00
Choice of: Beef picadillo, shredded chicken, or manchego cheese-spinach served with tomatillo salsa.
Croquetas De Jamon$8.00
Bechamel-Serrano ham croquettes with tomato salsa.
Empanadas Habaneras 3$9.00
Choice of: Beef picadillo, shredded chicken, or manchego cheese-spinach served with tomatillo salsa.
More about Cuba
Kubeh image

TAPAS

Kubeh

464 6th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (3558 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Labneh$9.00
8 oz Arabic strained yogurt topped with persian cucumber, radish, mint, olive oil and zahtar. Served with 1 pita.
* It's gluten-free when served with gluten-free pita.
*If sharing, recommended to add extra pita.
Hanger Steak$29.00
Hanger Steak with arugula salad, roasted potatoes and chermoula sauce (chermoula sauce is olive oil, parsley, cilantro, garlic & lemon).
Shawarma Plate$23.00
Pan seared chicken shawarma over basmati rice with parsley-onion salad, roasted red pepper, tahini & amba.
More about Kubeh
Yaso Noodle Bar - 289 Mercer image

 

Yaso Noodle Bar - 289 Mercer

289 Mercer St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
D8 Sweet and Spicy Jiaozi$6.99
Steamed dumplings with homemade spicy and sweet sauce with choice of protein
D1 Steamed Baos (2) Pork$3.99
2 steamed juicy pork baos
D5 Soup Dumplings (4) Spicy Pork$4.99
4 steamed spicy pork soup dumplings
More about Yaso Noodle Bar - 289 Mercer
Maman University Place image

 

Maman University Place

67 University Place, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wilde Salad$16.00
smoked salmon, avocado, crispy smashed potatoes, cucumber, balsamic mixed greens, lemon, dill, & a soft boiled egg
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
Nutella Beignet$4.25
our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.
More about Maman University Place
Carroll Place image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • RIBS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Carroll Place

157 Bleecker st, new york

Avg 4.2 (2137 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Meatballs Pomodoro$11.00
Penne Alla Vodka$18.00
2 for $13$13.00
More about Carroll Place
Go! Go! Curry! image

 

Go! Go! Curry!

231 Thompson Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp (1 pc.)$3.45
Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce.
Tofu Katsu Curry$16.95
Panko-breaded fried tofu, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice.
Home Run Pork Curry$21.95
Rice, 1 sausage, pork katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe - NYC

14 West 4th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ramen Stir Fry$19.00
Gluten Free ramen noodles, shell beans, kohlrabi kimchi, lemongrass garlic tofu, spicy sesame lime glaze.
Green Light$11.00
kale, romaine lettece, cucumber, celery, pineapple
Soup Du Jour, BOWL$10.00
Today we have a Coconut and Ginger Butternut Squash Soup!
More about Spring Cafe - NYC
Spicy Moon West Village image

 

Spicy Moon West Village

68 W 3rd St 1st Floor Restaurant, New York

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Peppercorn Brussel Sprouts$10.95
With Sichuan Peppercorn
Dan Dan Noodle$13.95
Classic Sichuan Noodles
Vegetable Wonton in Chili Oil$9.95
Tasty veggie wontons in tasty Sichuan chili oil. Pro tip: You'll want to use the remaining sauce to flavor other items in your order.
More about Spicy Moon West Village
Lupa Osteria image

 

Lupa Osteria

170 Thompson Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Escarole with Walnut, Red Onion & Pecorino$17.00
Escarole hearts, grated pecorino di fossa (aged pecorino wrapped in walnut leaves), toasted walnuts, and shaved red onion. Tossed with a red wine vinegar and walnut oil vinaigrette.
Capricci With Sausage & Basil Pesto$24.00
Capricci with pork sausage and kale pesto.
Bavette Cacio e Pepe$20.00
Bavette is tossed with olive oil, coarsely ground black pepper, parmigiano and pecorino cheeses and butter.
More about Lupa Osteria
Claudette image

FRENCH FRIES

Claudette

24 5th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (4089 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bibb Lettuce Salad$14.00
dijon vinaigrette, shabazi breadcrumbs
Roasted Beet Salad$16.00
chicories, horseradish yogurt, toasted almonds, parmesan
Harissa Glazed Salmon Skewer$15.00
horseradish yogurt, dill
More about Claudette
Song E Napule image

 

Song E Napule

146 W Houston street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Nutella Pizza$18.00
Pizza dough with Nutella inside and on the top. The Nutella is imported from Italy.
Margherita
Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze Nolane), mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), basil and extra virgin olive oil.
Caprese Panuozzo$18.00
Tomatoes, imported buffalo mozzarella, basil, pepper, aurora sauce and extra virgin olive oil.
More about Song E Napule
Banner pic

 

Irving Farm New York

78 West 3rd St, New York

Avg 3.7 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese^$8.75
Bacon, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese on an english muffin; toasted on a panini press
Veggie Breakfast Burrito^$9.75
Paprika seasoned potatoes, black beans, red peppers, spinach, cashew cheese and pico de Gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla; toasted on panini press. Served with a side of salsa
Breakfast Burrito^$9.75
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and toasted on panini press; served with a side of salsa
More about Irving Farm New York
Blue Hill Restaurant image

 

Blue Hill Restaurant

75 Washington Place, New York

Avg 4.6 (5598 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
resourcED Vegetable Box$68.00
Seasonal vegetables
resourcED Kombucha$8.00
More about Blue Hill Restaurant
Aioli NYC image

 

Aioli NYC

222 - 224 Thompson St, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Calamari$12.00
Crispy calamari, cherry tomatoes, red onions & citrus aioli
Fries$3.00
More about Aioli NYC
535 LaGuardia Place image

 

535 LaGuardia Place

535 LaGuardia Place, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 535 LaGuardia Place
Wicked Jane image

SEAFOOD

Wicked Jane

15 W 8th, New York

Avg 5 (35 reviews)
Takeout
More about Wicked Jane
Bar Moga image

 

Bar Moga

128 West Houston Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1653 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bar Moga
World's Wurst image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

World's Wurst

130 W Houston St, New York, NY, 10012, New York

Avg 5 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
World's Wurst Burger Supreme$15.00
6 ounce La Frieda chopped beef brisket burger on a sesame brioche bun
House aioli, , shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, caramelized onion, cheese, fried egg, bacon, frizzled onion
More about World's Wurst

