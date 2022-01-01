Greenwich Village bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Greenwich Village

Carroll Place image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • RIBS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Carroll Place

157 Bleecker st, new york

Avg 4.2 (2137 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Meatballs Pomodoro$11.00
Penne Alla Vodka$18.00
2 for $13$13.00
More about Carroll Place
Spicy Moon West Village image

 

Spicy Moon West Village

68 W 3rd St 1st Floor Restaurant, New York

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Peppercorn Brussel Sprouts$10.95
With Sichuan Peppercorn
Dan Dan Noodle$13.95
Classic Sichuan Noodles
Vegetable Wonton in Chili Oil$9.95
Tasty veggie wontons in tasty Sichuan chili oil. Pro tip: You'll want to use the remaining sauce to flavor other items in your order.
More about Spicy Moon West Village
535 LaGuardia Place image

 

535 LaGuardia Place

535 LaGuardia Place, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 535 LaGuardia Place
Bar Moga image

 

Bar Moga

128 West Houston Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1653 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bar Moga
World's Wurst image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

World's Wurst

130 W Houston St, New York, NY, 10012, New York

Avg 5 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
World's Wurst Burger Supreme$15.00
6 ounce La Frieda chopped beef brisket burger on a sesame brioche bun
House aioli, , shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, caramelized onion, cheese, fried egg, bacon, frizzled onion
More about World's Wurst

