Greenwich Village bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Greenwich Village
More about Carroll Place
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • RIBS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Carroll Place
157 Bleecker st, new york
|Popular items
|Meatballs Pomodoro
|$11.00
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$18.00
|2 for $13
|$13.00
More about Spicy Moon West Village
Spicy Moon West Village
68 W 3rd St 1st Floor Restaurant, New York
|Popular items
|Peppercorn Brussel Sprouts
|$10.95
With Sichuan Peppercorn
|Dan Dan Noodle
|$13.95
Classic Sichuan Noodles
|Vegetable Wonton in Chili Oil
|$9.95
Tasty veggie wontons in tasty Sichuan chili oil. Pro tip: You'll want to use the remaining sauce to flavor other items in your order.
More about 535 LaGuardia Place
535 LaGuardia Place
535 LaGuardia Place, New York
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about World's Wurst
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
World's Wurst
130 W Houston St, New York, NY, 10012, New York
|Popular items
|World's Wurst Burger Supreme
|$15.00
6 ounce La Frieda chopped beef brisket burger on a sesame brioche bun
House aioli, , shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, caramelized onion, cheese, fried egg, bacon, frizzled onion