Greenwich Village sushi restaurants you'll love

DOMODOMO NYC image

 

DOMODOMO NYC

138-140 W Houston St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SUSHI & HANDROLL DELUXE SET FOR TWO$55.00
12 Pieces Assorted Sushi, Choice of 2 Handrolls (cutrolls, 4 pieces each), Salmon Sashimi, Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad, Rock Shrimp Tempura.
MISO BLACK COD SET$26.00
Rice, Organic Edamame, Potato Croquettes, Cabbage Salad
KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SET$19.00
Rice, Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad
More about DOMODOMO NYC
Go! Go! Curry! image

 

Go! Go! Curry!

231 Thompson Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp (1 pc.)$3.45
Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce.
Tofu Katsu Curry$16.95
Panko-breaded fried tofu, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice.
Home Run Pork Curry$21.95
Rice, 1 sausage, pork katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Bar Moga image

 

Bar Moga

128 West Houston Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1653 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bar Moga

