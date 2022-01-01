Greenwich Village sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Greenwich Village
DOMODOMO NYC
138-140 W Houston St, New York
Popular items
SUSHI & HANDROLL DELUXE SET FOR TWO
$55.00
12 Pieces Assorted Sushi, Choice of 2 Handrolls (cutrolls, 4 pieces each), Salmon Sashimi, Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad, Rock Shrimp Tempura.
MISO BLACK COD SET
$26.00
Rice, Organic Edamame, Potato Croquettes, Cabbage Salad
KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SET
$19.00
Rice, Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad
Go! Go! Curry!
231 Thompson Street, New York City
Popular items
Shrimp (1 pc.)
$3.45
Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce.
Tofu Katsu Curry
$16.95
Panko-breaded fried tofu, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice.
Home Run Pork Curry
$21.95
Rice, 1 sausage, pork katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.