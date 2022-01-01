Burritos in
Greenwich Village
/
New York
/
Greenwich Village
/
Burritos
Greenwich Village restaurants that serve burritos
Spring Cafe - NYC
14 West 4th Street, NY
No reviews yet
Superhero Burrito
$16.00
eggs or tofu, roasted potatoes, onion, mushroom, vegan mozzarella, wrapped in a sprouted grain tortilla and served with house made tofu sour cream and tomato salsa *Can be made vegan/gluten free
More about Spring Cafe - NYC
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich Village
Curry
Dumplings
Hummus
More near Greenwich Village to explore
Upper West Side
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
Upper East Side
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Flatiron
Avg 4
(28 restaurants)
Yorkville
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
South Village
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Theater District
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
TriBeCa
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Little Italy
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
NoHo
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(32 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(444 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(164 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(366 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(841 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston