Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Greenwich Village

Go
Greenwich Village restaurants
Toast

Greenwich Village restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Cuba Rum Bar

222 Thompson Street, New York

Avg 4.1 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Sandwich$13.00
Crispy calamari, cherry tomatoes, onions, aioli
More about Cuba Rum Bar
Calamari image

 

Aioli

222 - 224 Thompson St, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$12.00
Crispy calamari, cherry tomatoes, red onions & citrus aioli
More about Aioli

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich Village

Curry

Cookies

Vegetable Fried Rice

Cake

Avocado Toast

Muffins

Pancakes

Cold Sesame Noodles

Map

More near Greenwich Village to explore

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

South Village

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Theater District

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

NoHo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (74 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (693 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (964 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (726 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1762 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston