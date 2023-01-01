Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Greenwich Village
/
New York
/
Greenwich Village
/
Calamari
Greenwich Village restaurants that serve calamari
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Cuba Rum Bar
222 Thompson Street, New York
Avg 4.1
(2086 reviews)
Calamari Sandwich
$13.00
Crispy calamari, cherry tomatoes, onions, aioli
More about Cuba Rum Bar
Aioli
222 - 224 Thompson St, NY
No reviews yet
Calamari
$12.00
Crispy calamari, cherry tomatoes, red onions & citrus aioli
More about Aioli
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich Village
Curry
Cookies
Vegetable Fried Rice
Cake
Avocado Toast
Muffins
Pancakes
Cold Sesame Noodles
More near Greenwich Village to explore
Upper West Side
Avg 4.3
(60 restaurants)
Upper East Side
Avg 4.2
(57 restaurants)
Flatiron
Avg 4.2
(53 restaurants)
TriBeCa
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
South Village
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Yorkville
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Theater District
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
NoHo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Little Italy
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(74 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(693 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(964 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(360 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(726 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1762 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(89 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston