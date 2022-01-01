Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cappuccino in
Greenwich Village
/
New York
/
Greenwich Village
/
Cappuccino
Greenwich Village restaurants that serve cappuccino
TAPAS
Kubeh
464 6th Avenue, New York
Avg 4.5
(3558 reviews)
Cappuccino
$4.50
More about Kubeh
Spring Cafe - NYC
14 West 4th Street, NY
No reviews yet
16oz Cappuccino
$5.00
12oz Cappuccino
$4.50
More about Spring Cafe - NYC
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich Village
Curry
Spaghetti
Shrimp Tempura
Cake
Burritos
Salmon
Fried Rice
Dumplings
More near Greenwich Village to explore
Upper East Side
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Upper West Side
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
Flatiron
Avg 4.2
(61 restaurants)
Yorkville
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
TriBeCa
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
South Village
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Theater District
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
NoHo
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Little Italy
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(524 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(701 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1371 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston