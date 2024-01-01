Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greenwich Village restaurants you'll love

Greenwich Village restaurants
Toast

Must-try Greenwich Village restaurants

Cuba image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Cuba Rum Bar

222 Thompson Street, New York

Avg 4.1 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maduros$6.00
Fried sweet plantains
Rollito de Pollo$12.00
Grilled chicken, avocado, onions, mozzarella cheese, mayo
Ropa Vieja$23.00
Shredded skirt steak braised in salsa criolla, peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with white rice and beans.
Kubeh image

 

Kubeh

464 6th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Everything Schnitzel Family Meal$62.00
Serves 2. Includes everything seasoning panko breaded chicken schnitzel, warm cauliflower, roasted potatoes, shirazi salad, hummus & pitas.
Warm Cauliflower$10.00
Flash fried cauliflower with lemon, parsley, & sea salt.
Persian Virgin$0.00
Persian cucumber juice, kombucha, seltzer & zahtar.
Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe Aspen - NYC - 14 West 4th Street

14 West 4th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kale Quinoa Bites$15.00
Kale, onion, garlic and quinoa. Served with avocado tahini sauce. Vegan and gluten free.
Sweet Potato White Bean Burger$19.00
Homemade white bean burger, sweet potato, onion, garlic, parsley and spices. Topped with chipotle coleslaw, red onion, avocado, served with a side house salad. (vegan)
Lg Vegan Caesar Salad$19.00
Heart of romaine, rice parmesan, croutons, creamy vegan caesar dressings.
Spicy Moon West Village image

 

Spicy Moon West Village - West Village

68 W 3rd St 1st Floor Restaurant, New York

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
General Tso's Mushroom$19.95
Classic GT sauce with fried mushrooms
Dan Dan Noodle$17.95
Classic Sichuan Noodles
Peppercorn Brussel Sprouts$20.95
With Sichuan Peppercorn
Claudette image

FRENCH FRIES

Claudette

24 5th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (4089 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Branzino$26.00
choice of confit tomato tapenade or sauce verte
Allergies: citrus, nightshades // allium
8oz Strip Steak$38.00
8oz Simply Grilled NY Strip, choice of confit tomato tapenade, sauce verte, or au poivre
Allergies: citrus, nightshades, allium, dairy, peppercorn
Beet & Endive$20.00
chicories, horseradish yogurt, toasted almonds, apple, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette
Allergies: citrus*, garlic, dairy*, nuts*
(*dressing contains citrus)
*Can be removed
*allergen can be removed*
Song E Napule image

 

Song E Napule

146 W Houston street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
FETTUCCINE NERE CON GAMBERI$25.00
Black fettuccine (squid ink) with shrimps, datterini tomatoes sauce and pepper flakes.
MARGHERITA (12")$20.00
Tomato Sauce (San Marzano slow food Eccellenze Nolane and San Marzano Rega), mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), basil and extra virgin olive oil.
NAPOLETANA (16")$32.00
Tomato Sauce (San Marzano slow food Eccellenze Nolane and San Marzano Rega), mozzarella (fior di latte di agerola), anchovies, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.
Banner pic

 

Irving Farm New York - Washington Square

78 West 3rd St, New York

Avg 3.7 (340 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Latte$5.45
Iced Turmeric Latte$6.45
Iced Red Eye$0.00
Carroll Place image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • RIBS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Carroll Place

157 Bleecker st, new york

Avg 4.2 (2137 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rucola Pizza$18.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Arugula & Lemon Dressing
Orechiette$20.00
Lupa Osteria image

 

Lupa Osteria - 170 Thompson Street

170 Thompson Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bavette Cacio e Pepe$23.00
Bavette is tossed with olive oil, coarsely ground black pepper, parmigiano and pecorino cheeses and butter.
Blue Hill Restaurant image

 

Blue Hill Restaurant - Blue Hill Restaurant

75 Washington Place, New York

Avg 4.6 (5598 reviews)
Takeout
DOMODOMO NYC image

 

DOMODOMO NYC

138-140 W Houston St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maman University Place image

 

Maman University Place - University Place

67 University Place, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Bar Moga

128 West Houston Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1653 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Go! Go! Curry! image

 

Go! Go! Curry! Washington Square Park

231 Thompson Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Aioli NYC image

 

Aioli

222 - 224 Thompson St, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Two Hands image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Two Hands - NoHo

74 Bleecker St, New York

Avg 4.3 (89 reviews)
Cafe Wha image

 

Cafe Wha - 115 Macdougal Street Manhattan, NY 10012

115 Macdougal Street, New York

No reviews yet
Club Groove image

 

Club Groove - 125

125 Macdougal Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Favela Cubana image

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Calle Dao-Downtown

543 Laguardia Place, New York

Avg 4.3 (347 reviews)
Jane image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Jane

100 West Houston St, New York

Avg 4.3 (7091 reviews)
Gregorys Coffee image

SMOOTHIES • PASTRY

Gregorys Coffee - GC19 - 649 Broadway

649 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.3 (389 reviews)
Artichoke Basille's Pizza image

PIZZA

Artichoke Basille's Pizza - MacDougal

111 MacDougal St., New York

Avg 3.7 (1168 reviews)
Mocha Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mocha Burger - Soho

496 Laguardia Place, New York

Avg 3.9 (588 reviews)
Analogue image

 

Analogue

19 W 8th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (680 reviews)
BG pic

 

Kuxe - 205 Thompson St

205 Thompson St, New York

Avg 4.5 (250 reviews)
