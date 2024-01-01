Greenwich Village restaurants you'll love
Must-try Greenwich Village restaurants
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Cuba Rum Bar
222 Thompson Street, New York
|Popular items
|Maduros
|$6.00
Fried sweet plantains
|Rollito de Pollo
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, avocado, onions, mozzarella cheese, mayo
|Ropa Vieja
|$23.00
Shredded skirt steak braised in salsa criolla, peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with white rice and beans.
Kubeh
464 6th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Everything Schnitzel Family Meal
|$62.00
Serves 2. Includes everything seasoning panko breaded chicken schnitzel, warm cauliflower, roasted potatoes, shirazi salad, hummus & pitas.
|Warm Cauliflower
|$10.00
Flash fried cauliflower with lemon, parsley, & sea salt.
|Persian Virgin
|$0.00
Persian cucumber juice, kombucha, seltzer & zahtar.
Spring Cafe Aspen - NYC - 14 West 4th Street
14 West 4th Street, NY
|Popular items
|Kale Quinoa Bites
|$15.00
Kale, onion, garlic and quinoa. Served with avocado tahini sauce. Vegan and gluten free.
|Sweet Potato White Bean Burger
|$19.00
Homemade white bean burger, sweet potato, onion, garlic, parsley and spices. Topped with chipotle coleslaw, red onion, avocado, served with a side house salad. (vegan)
|Lg Vegan Caesar Salad
|$19.00
Heart of romaine, rice parmesan, croutons, creamy vegan caesar dressings.
Spicy Moon West Village - West Village
68 W 3rd St 1st Floor Restaurant, New York
|Popular items
|General Tso's Mushroom
|$19.95
Classic GT sauce with fried mushrooms
|Dan Dan Noodle
|$17.95
Classic Sichuan Noodles
|Peppercorn Brussel Sprouts
|$20.95
With Sichuan Peppercorn
FRENCH FRIES
Claudette
24 5th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Branzino
|$26.00
choice of confit tomato tapenade or sauce verte
Allergies: citrus, nightshades // allium
|8oz Strip Steak
|$38.00
8oz Simply Grilled NY Strip, choice of confit tomato tapenade, sauce verte, or au poivre
Allergies: citrus, nightshades, allium, dairy, peppercorn
|Beet & Endive
|$20.00
chicories, horseradish yogurt, toasted almonds, apple, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette
Allergies: citrus*, garlic, dairy*, nuts*
(*dressing contains citrus)
*Can be removed
*allergen can be removed*
Song E Napule
146 W Houston street, New York
|Popular items
|FETTUCCINE NERE CON GAMBERI
|$25.00
Black fettuccine (squid ink) with shrimps, datterini tomatoes sauce and pepper flakes.
|MARGHERITA (12")
|$20.00
Tomato Sauce (San Marzano slow food Eccellenze Nolane and San Marzano Rega), mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), basil and extra virgin olive oil.
|NAPOLETANA (16")
|$32.00
Tomato Sauce (San Marzano slow food Eccellenze Nolane and San Marzano Rega), mozzarella (fior di latte di agerola), anchovies, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.
Irving Farm New York - Washington Square
78 West 3rd St, New York
|Popular items
|Latte
|$5.45
|Iced Turmeric Latte
|$6.45
|Iced Red Eye
|$0.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • RIBS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Carroll Place
157 Bleecker st, new york
|Popular items
|Rucola Pizza
|$18.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Arugula & Lemon Dressing
|Orechiette
|$20.00
Lupa Osteria - 170 Thompson Street
170 Thompson Street, New York City
|Popular items
|Bavette Cacio e Pepe
|$23.00
Bavette is tossed with olive oil, coarsely ground black pepper, parmigiano and pecorino cheeses and butter.
Blue Hill Restaurant - Blue Hill Restaurant
75 Washington Place, New York
Maman University Place - University Place
67 University Place, Manhattan
Go! Go! Curry! Washington Square Park
231 Thompson Street, New York City
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Two Hands - NoHo
74 Bleecker St, New York
Cafe Wha - 115 Macdougal Street Manhattan, NY 10012
115 Macdougal Street, New York
EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Calle Dao-Downtown
543 Laguardia Place, New York
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Jane
100 West Houston St, New York
SMOOTHIES • PASTRY
Gregorys Coffee - GC19 - 649 Broadway
649 Broadway, New York
PIZZA
Artichoke Basille's Pizza - MacDougal
111 MacDougal St., New York
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mocha Burger - Soho
496 Laguardia Place, New York
Analogue
19 W 8th St, New York
Kuxe - 205 Thompson St
205 Thompson St, New York