Hummus in Greenwich Village

TAPAS

Kubeh

464 6th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (3558 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$9.00
8 oz Hummus with tahini, grated tomato & chili oil. Served with 1 pita.
*It's gluten-free when ordering with gluten-free pita.
*If sharing, recommended to add extra pita.
More about Kubeh
Truffle Hummus image

FRENCH FRIES

Claudette

24 5th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (4089 reviews)
Takeout
Truffle Hummus$18.00
black truffle, garlic, olive oil, za'atar flatbread
PRO TIP: PREHEAT YOUR OVEN!
We prefer our flatbreads warm, and recommend preheating your oven in advance.
- After you order, preheat your oven to 350°
- When your flatbread arrives, pop them in for 2-3 minutes
- Take out and Enjoy!
More about Claudette

