Pancakes in Greenwich Village

Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe - NYC - 14 West 4th Street

14 West 4th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pecan Cacao Chip Pancakes$21.00
Pecan cacao chip pancakes, with chocolate ganache, and pecan cacao brittle. Served with a side maple syrup, coconut whipped cream, and vegan or grass fed butter.
Blackberry Pancakes with Lemon Coulis$18.00
Blackberry Pancakes with lemon turmeric coulis. Topped with sunflower seeds and house-made coconut whipped cream (vegan, gluten free)
Blueberry Pancakes$18.00
Vegan and gluten free pancakes with blueberry compote, almond brittle, and whipped cream.
Item pic

 

Spicy Moon West Village - West Village

68 W 3rd St 1st Floor Restaurant, New York

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Scallion Pancake$11.50
Classic
