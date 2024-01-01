Pancakes in Greenwich Village
Spring Cafe - NYC - 14 West 4th Street
14 West 4th Street, NY
|Pecan Cacao Chip Pancakes
|$21.00
Pecan cacao chip pancakes, with chocolate ganache, and pecan cacao brittle. Served with a side maple syrup, coconut whipped cream, and vegan or grass fed butter.
|Blackberry Pancakes with Lemon Coulis
|$18.00
Blackberry Pancakes with lemon turmeric coulis. Topped with sunflower seeds and house-made coconut whipped cream (vegan, gluten free)
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$18.00
Vegan and gluten free pancakes with blueberry compote, almond brittle, and whipped cream.