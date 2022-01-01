Harlem restaurants you'll love
Harlem's top cuisines
Must-try Harlem restaurants
More about Babbalucci
PIZZA
Babbalucci
331 Lenox Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Panino Polpette
|$11.00
beef and spinach meatballs, marinara, scamorza
|Caprese
|$9.00
fresh mozzarella, mixed marinated
tomatoes, basil pesto
|Lasagna
|$15.00
short rib ragù, béchamel, mozzarella, grana
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad
|$7.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, carrot, cornbread, spiced walnuts
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
1/3 lb. Prime aged beef, hand sliced, pickled onions & jalapeños, horsey mayo, original sauce, grilled potato roll
|3 Meat Combo
|$21.50
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
More about Cove Lounge
HAMBURGERS
Cove Lounge
325 Malcolm X Blvd, New York
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken & Red Velvet Waffle
|$21.95
Breaded Chicken with Red Velvet Waffles. Choice of Light or Dark Meat. Served with Balsamic Glaze and Strawberry Butter.
|Crispy Cove Wings
|$13.95
Marinated Chicken Wingettes. Choice of Honey Hoisin w/ Sesame Oil, Honey Sriracha, BBQ, Buffalo Sauce, and Jerk BBQ
|Crispy Lemon Chicken Bites
|$13.95
Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks tossed in our Cove Spice seasoning blend. Served with Cove Spiced Fries
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Go! Go! Curry!
567 W. 125th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Home Run Pork Curry
|$21.95
Rice, 1 sausage, pork katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
|Pork Katsu (1 pc.)
|$5.95
Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
|Grand Slam
|$34.95
15 oz. rice, 1 pork and 1 chicken katsu, 2 sausages, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Indian Summer Harlem
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Indian Summer Harlem
239 lenox Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Raita
|$3.00
Yogurt with cumin, black pepper and ginger.
|Yellow Daal Tarka
|$13.00
Yellow lentils cooked with chef picked spices.
|1/2 Tandoori Chicken
|$15.00
Chicken cooked in clay oven with fresh herbs.
More about Harlem Public
HAMBURGERS
Harlem Public
3612 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Buy Kitchen a Brew!
|$2.00
Buy the homies a beer. (Photo pre Rona insanity)
|8 Wings
|$16.00
You guessed it. 8 wings per order.
|Fish Tacos
|$9.00
Fried Cod, slaw, pico, guac, comeback sauce. You get 2 tacos.
More about LoLo's Seafood Shack
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
LoLo's Seafood Shack
303 W 116th St, New York
|Popular items
|JOHNNY CAKES + HONEY BUTTER
|$4.00
homemade bread + honey butter
|WARM BOWL SALMON + BROCCOLI
|$16.00
broiled salmon + durty rice + broccoli + sauce
|CRAB LEGS W/ SHRIMP STEAMPOT $36.74
|$36.74
1 lb. snow crab legs with 1/2 lb. Peel + Eat shrimp + potatoes + signature sauce
More about The Honey Well
The Honey Well
3604 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Sweet/Salty Grilly
|$13.00
Prosciutto, Fig, Gruyere, Arugula, Sourdough, with House-made Old Bay Chips.
|Fonduey Mac and Cheese
|$14.00
Spiral N00dz, Pino Grigio, Roquefort, NY State Sharp Cheddar, Parmesan.
|Aged Cheddar Grilly
|$14.00
6 Month Cheddar, Basil, Organic Sourdough. Served with Tomato Soup for Dippin'.
More about Red Rooster
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Red Rooster
310 Lenox Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Yep! Chicken & Waffle
|$16.00
fried chicken thigh, maple hot sauce
|Cornbread
|$9.00
roasted tomato & corn butter
|Crabcake
|$19.00
charred spiced cherry tomato, collard slaw
More about At the Wallace
FRENCH FRIES
At the Wallace
3612 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Waffle Fries
|$5.00
Seasoned waffle fries. Served plain. Don’t mind that sauce in the pic. Just there for sexiness purposes. Add a side of Chipotle Mayo if you’d like to recreate.
|Hick BBQ
|$9.00
Smash brisket patty, cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, BBQ mayo, brioche roll.
|Fried Chicken Sando
|$8.00
Classic and simple. This thing hits hard. Buttermilk fried chicken, chipotle ranch, and shredded lettuce on a toasted Martin's soft roll. MAKE IT SPICY FOR $1.
More about Bono Trattoria
PIZZA
Bono Trattoria
3658 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Penne alla Bolognese
|$18.00
meat sauce
|Calabrese
|$16.00
Nduja (spicy Calabrese sausage), mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil
|Strozzapreti alla Norcina
|$19.00
sweet sausage, porcini mushrooms & truffle-cream sauce
More about Melba's Restaurant
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Melba's Restaurant
300 W 114th St, New York
|Popular items
|A$AP Yams
|$6.00
In Honor of A$AP (Steve Rodriguez) Yams
|Southern Chicken (DARK)
|$17.95
Your Choice of Fried, Grilled or Smothered in Rosemary Chicken Gravy
|Southern Chicken (WHITE)
|$18.95
Your Choice of Fried, Grilled or Smothered in Rosemary Chicken Gravy
More about Dear Mama - Manhattanville
Dear Mama - Manhattanville
611 West 129th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Chimichurri Cauliflower Steak Board for Two
|$25.00
Turmeric BBQ rubbed cauliflower served with crispy herbs, roasted sweet potatoes hash, roasted pumpkin seeds, grilled balsamic squash, date crumbles, garlic oil and Chimichurri sauce.
More about Shai, Butterfunk Biscuit co.; The Botanist and Benny Casanova's
Shai, Butterfunk Biscuit co.; The Botanist and Benny Casanova's
3227 Broadway, New York
More about Lambda Lounge
Lambda Lounge
2256 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd, New York