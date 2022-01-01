Harlem restaurants you'll love

Go
Harlem restaurants
Toast

Harlem's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Southern
Latin American
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Harlem restaurants

Babbalucci image

PIZZA

Babbalucci

331 Lenox Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (1204 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Panino Polpette$11.00
beef and spinach meatballs, marinara, scamorza
Caprese$9.00
fresh mozzarella, mixed marinated
tomatoes, basil pesto
Lasagna$15.00
short rib ragù, béchamel, mozzarella, grana
More about Babbalucci
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chopped Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, carrot, cornbread, spiced walnuts
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
1/3 lb. Prime aged beef, hand sliced, pickled onions & jalapeños, horsey mayo, original sauce, grilled potato roll
3 Meat Combo$21.50
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Cove Lounge image

HAMBURGERS

Cove Lounge

325 Malcolm X Blvd, New York

Avg 3.5 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken & Red Velvet Waffle$21.95
Breaded Chicken with Red Velvet Waffles. Choice of Light or Dark Meat. Served with Balsamic Glaze and Strawberry Butter.
Crispy Cove Wings$13.95
Marinated Chicken Wingettes. Choice of Honey Hoisin w/ Sesame Oil, Honey Sriracha, BBQ, Buffalo Sauce, and Jerk BBQ
Crispy Lemon Chicken Bites$13.95
Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks tossed in our Cove Spice seasoning blend. Served with Cove Spiced Fries
More about Cove Lounge
Go! Go! Curry! image

 

Go! Go! Curry!

567 W. 125th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Home Run Pork Curry$21.95
Rice, 1 sausage, pork katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
Pork Katsu (1 pc.)$5.95
Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
Grand Slam$34.95
15 oz. rice, 1 pork and 1 chicken katsu, 2 sausages, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Indian Summer Harlem image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Indian Summer Harlem

239 lenox Ave, New York

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Raita$3.00
Yogurt with cumin, black pepper and ginger.
Yellow Daal Tarka$13.00
Yellow lentils cooked with chef picked spices.
1/2 Tandoori Chicken$15.00
Chicken cooked in clay oven with fresh herbs.
More about Indian Summer Harlem
Harlem Public image

HAMBURGERS

Harlem Public

3612 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.6 (241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buy Kitchen a Brew!$2.00
Buy the homies a beer. (Photo pre Rona insanity)
8 Wings$16.00
You guessed it. 8 wings per order.
Fish Tacos$9.00
Fried Cod, slaw, pico, guac, comeback sauce. You get 2 tacos.
More about Harlem Public
LoLo's Seafood Shack image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

LoLo's Seafood Shack

303 W 116th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (977 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
JOHNNY CAKES + HONEY BUTTER$4.00
homemade bread + honey butter
WARM BOWL SALMON + BROCCOLI$16.00
broiled salmon + durty rice + broccoli + sauce
CRAB LEGS W/ SHRIMP STEAMPOT $36.74$36.74
1 lb. snow crab legs with 1/2 lb. Peel + Eat shrimp + potatoes + signature sauce
More about LoLo's Seafood Shack
The Honey Well image

 

The Honey Well

3604 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.6 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet/Salty Grilly$13.00
Prosciutto, Fig, Gruyere, Arugula, Sourdough, with House-made Old Bay Chips.
Fonduey Mac and Cheese$14.00
Spiral N00dz, Pino Grigio, Roquefort, NY State Sharp Cheddar, Parmesan.
Aged Cheddar Grilly$14.00
6 Month Cheddar, Basil, Organic Sourdough. Served with Tomato Soup for Dippin'.
More about The Honey Well
Red Rooster image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Rooster

310 Lenox Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (10910 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Yep! Chicken & Waffle$16.00
fried chicken thigh, maple hot sauce
Cornbread$9.00
roasted tomato & corn butter
Crabcake$19.00
charred spiced cherry tomato, collard slaw
More about Red Rooster
At the Wallace image

FRENCH FRIES

At the Wallace

3612 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Waffle Fries$5.00
Seasoned waffle fries. Served plain. Don’t mind that sauce in the pic. Just there for sexiness purposes. Add a side of Chipotle Mayo if you’d like to recreate.
Hick BBQ$9.00
Smash brisket patty, cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, BBQ mayo, brioche roll.
Fried Chicken Sando$8.00
Classic and simple. This thing hits hard. Buttermilk fried chicken, chipotle ranch, and shredded lettuce on a toasted Martin's soft roll. MAKE IT SPICY FOR $1.
More about At the Wallace
Bono Trattoria image

PIZZA

Bono Trattoria

3658 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Penne alla Bolognese$18.00
meat sauce
Calabrese$16.00
Nduja (spicy Calabrese sausage), mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil
Strozzapreti alla Norcina$19.00
sweet sausage, porcini mushrooms & truffle-cream sauce
More about Bono Trattoria
Melba's Restaurant image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Melba's Restaurant

300 W 114th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1491 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
A$AP Yams$6.00
In Honor of A$AP (Steve Rodriguez) Yams
Southern Chicken (DARK)$17.95
Your Choice of Fried, Grilled or Smothered in Rosemary Chicken Gravy
Southern Chicken (WHITE)$18.95
Your Choice of Fried, Grilled or Smothered in Rosemary Chicken Gravy
More about Melba's Restaurant
Dear Mama - Manhattanville image

 

Dear Mama - Manhattanville

611 West 129th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chimichurri Cauliflower Steak Board for Two$25.00
Turmeric BBQ rubbed cauliflower served with crispy herbs, roasted sweet potatoes hash, roasted pumpkin seeds, grilled balsamic squash, date crumbles, garlic oil and Chimichurri sauce.
More about Dear Mama - Manhattanville
Titos BBQ Station image

 

Titos BBQ Station

348 Lenox ave., new york

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Titos BBQ Station
Mess Hall image

 

Mess Hall

2194 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Mess Hall
Restaurant banner

 

Caribbean Star - Harlem

280 lenox ave, ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Caribbean Star - Harlem
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Trufa Pizzeria

3161 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (352 reviews)
Takeout
More about Trufa Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Shai, Butterfunk Biscuit co.; The Botanist and Benny Casanova's

3227 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Shai, Butterfunk Biscuit co.; The Botanist and Benny Casanova's
Restaurant banner

 

Trufa Restaurant

3431 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Trufa Restaurant
Lambda Lounge image

 

Lambda Lounge

2256 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Lambda Lounge

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Harlem

Mac And Cheese

Waffles

Salmon

Cornbread

Tacos

Pies

Map

More near Harlem to explore

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Hell's Kitchen

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

South Village

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Morningside Heights

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston